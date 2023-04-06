What’s On – 6 – 13 April

A big shout-out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings.
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Friday, 7 April – Monday, 10 April
Splash Festival
One of South Africa’s favourite family fun festivals
Local arts & craft stalls.
SPAR We’re for Flavours Food Demonstration Tent
Comedy show
Coca-Cola food court
Galaxy Beach Arena: volleyball, 5-a-side soccer, kiddies entertainment, Secret Sunrise and more
4 Stages with live music
Headline acts: Biggy, Boohle & J’Something, Celeste Ntuli & Chef Zola Nene
@ Kings Beach, Gqeberha
09:00
Free entry
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 6 APRIL
U3A
“A Pattern of Islands” – Wouter Holleman (part 1)
A talk on his experiences working in research which culminated in the publication of a large work on fish of the southern oceans
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
The Black Cat Bones
Live Easter Tour 2023
The band is hitting the road again this Easter to bring you a fresh new show with lots of Easter surprises and the promise of a good time
Bring the family and friends and enjoy the holiday with us
@ The Goat Shed bush bistro & bar, R343, Kenton-on-Sea, 6191 (Less than 2km from Kenton crossroads)
19:00
Bookings: https://bit.ly/Theblackcatbones
082 808 5976
Entry: R120 online | R150 at the door
FRIDAY 7 APRIL (GOOD FRIDAY)
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, & Pop
Drinks Specials
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
SATURDAY 8 APRIL
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome.
@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free Entry
SUNDAY 9 APRIL
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 depending on turnout)
TUESDAY 11 APRIL
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Annual Shakespeare Birthday Lecture
“I knew her, Horatio”: Performing Legacies in Hamlet 2021
By Dr. Marguerite De Waal
@ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street
18:00
Booking/ Enquiries: c.leff@ru.ac.za
Entry by donation
Tuesday Pool Competition
Cool prizes and vouchers to be won
@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue
Registration: 18:00
Compo starts: 19:00
Competition Entry Fee: R20/ person.
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 13 APRIL
U3A
“A Pattern of Islands” – Wouter Holleman (part 2)
A talk on his experiences working in research which culminated in the publication of a large work on fish of the southern oceans
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Music Society of Makhanda (MSM)
Rupert Marshall-Luck (violin) & Peter Cartwright (piano)
Performing works by Holst, Mozart, Delia, & Brahms
@ Kingswood College Chapel
19:00
Adult R100 | Pensioners R80 | Students R50 | Free entry for MSM season ticket holders/ schoolgoers
COMING SOON
Friday, 14 April – The Fragile Side of Man: Ubudoda is a Mindset. Presented by B-Fabbs. Created by Simamkele Crankdy Xako. A theatre dance production @ Rhodes Main Theatre, Prince Alfred Road. 18:30. Bookings/ Enquiries: Call or WhatsApp: 078 573 5326 / 063 544 2005. Adults R50 | Students R30
Saturday, 15 April – Rotary Bargain Hunters’ Sale. Bargains galore. In aid of the Rotary Club of Grahamstown. Clothing, jumble, household items, music, books & magazines for sale @ The Drill Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 13:00. Luvuyo 073 961 0577. Luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com. Free entry.
Saturday, 22 April – Annual Child Welfare Bowls Tournament. Child Welfare South Africa presents a fundraiser in collaboration with the Albany Bowling Club. A fun, open bowling day. Lots of prizes to be won @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. Book your team/ sponsor the day: Debbie 071 687 4531 / Sean 072 730 6469. R600/ team (3 players) includes a t-shirt, cap, and goody bag
Sunday, 30 April – 2nd Pop-Up with Nom. Let’s Dine. Three-course meal. Neutral relaxed colours/ nude/off-white/ brown/ tan. Venue TBA. 14:00. Bookings: +27 67 702 1417. R400/ person
Monday, 1 May – Mother’s Day High Tea. Delicious high tea. Milanda Coetzer as guest speaker. Prizes up for grabs. Sponsor mothers and special ladies to this special event @ St Patrick’s Hall, 47 Hill St. (next to the library). 14:00. Tickets: Frances Hutton 060 444 2372 / Monika 082 855 0015 R150 per person
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Please note: SSS Top Bar will be closed for the whole Easter Weekend.
The Rotary Club of Grahamstown seeks donations of clothing, jumble, tools, hardware, music, books, magazines, household items, bric-a-brac, etc. Contact Luvuyo at 073 961 0577 or email luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com to arrange collection or to get drop-off details.
Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203. They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.