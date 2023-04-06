What’s On – 6 – 13 April

A big shout-out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 7 April – Monday, 10 April

Splash Festival

One of South Africa’s favourite family fun festivals

Local arts & craft stalls.

SPAR We’re for Flavours Food Demonstration Tent

Comedy show

Coca-Cola food court

Galaxy Beach Arena: volleyball, 5-a-side soccer, kiddies entertainment, Secret Sunrise and more

4 Stages with live music

Headline acts: Biggy, Boohle & J’Something, Celeste Ntuli & Chef Zola Nene

@ Kings Beach, Gqeberha

09:00

Free entry

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 6 APRIL

U3A

“A Pattern of Islands” – Wouter Holleman (part 1)

A talk on his experiences working in research which culminated in the publication of a large work on fish of the southern oceans

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

The Black Cat Bones

Live Easter Tour 2023

The band is hitting the road again this Easter to bring you a fresh new show with lots of Easter surprises and the promise of a good time

Bring the family and friends and enjoy the holiday with us

@ The Goat Shed bush bistro & bar, R343, Kenton-on-Sea, 6191 (Less than 2km from Kenton crossroads)

19:00

Bookings: https://bit.ly/Theblackcatbones

082 808 5976

Entry: R120 online | R150 at the door

FRIDAY 7 APRIL (GOOD FRIDAY)

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, & Pop

Drinks Specials

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

SATURDAY 8 APRIL

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

SUNDAY 9 APRIL

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 depending on turnout)

TUESDAY 11 APRIL

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Annual Shakespeare Birthday Lecture

“I knew her, Horatio”: Performing Legacies in Hamlet 2021

By Dr. Marguerite De Waal

@ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street

18:00

Booking/ Enquiries: c.leff@ru.ac.za

Entry by donation

Tuesday Pool Competition

Cool prizes and vouchers to be won

@ Champs Action Bar, Scott’s Avenue

Registration: 18:00

Compo starts: 19:00

Competition Entry Fee: R20/ person.

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 13 APRIL

U3A

“A Pattern of Islands” – Wouter Holleman (part 2)

A talk on his experiences working in research which culminated in the publication of a large work on fish of the southern oceans

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Music Society of Makhanda (MSM)

Rupert Marshall-Luck (violin) & Peter Cartwright (piano)

Performing works by Holst, Mozart, Delia, & Brahms

@ Kingswood College Chapel

19:00

Adult R100 | Pensioners R80 | Students R50 | Free entry for MSM season ticket holders/ schoolgoers

COMING SOON

Friday, 14 April – The Fragile Side of Man: Ubudoda is a Mindset. Presented by B-Fabbs. Created by Simamkele Crankdy Xako. A theatre dance production @ Rhodes Main Theatre, Prince Alfred Road. 18:30. Bookings/ Enquiries: Call or WhatsApp: 078 573 5326 / 063 544 2005. Adults R50 | Students R30

Saturday, 15 April – Rotary Bargain Hunters’ Sale. Bargains galore. In aid of the Rotary Club of Grahamstown. Clothing, jumble, household items, music, books & magazines for sale @ The Drill Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 13:00. Luvuyo 073 961 0577. Luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com. Free entry.

Saturday, 22 April – Annual Child Welfare Bowls Tournament. Child Welfare South Africa presents a fundraiser in collaboration with the Albany Bowling Club. A fun, open bowling day. Lots of prizes to be won @ Albany Bowling Club, Charles Street. Book your team/ sponsor the day: Debbie 071 687 4531 / Sean 072 730 6469. R600/ team (3 players) includes a t-shirt, cap, and goody bag

Sunday, 30 April – 2nd Pop-Up with Nom. Let’s Dine. Three-course meal. Neutral relaxed colours/ nude/off-white/ brown/ tan. Venue TBA. 14:00. Bookings: +27 67 702 1417. R400/ person

Monday, 1 May – Mother’s Day High Tea. Delicious high tea. Milanda Coetzer as guest speaker. Prizes up for grabs. Sponsor mothers and special ladies to this special event @ St Patrick’s Hall, 47 Hill St. (next to the library). 14:00. Tickets: Frances Hutton 060 444 2372 / Monika 082 855 0015 R150 per person

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Please note: SSS Top Bar will be closed for the whole Easter Weekend.

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown seeks donations of clothing, jumble, tools, hardware, music, books, magazines, household items, bric-a-brac, etc. Contact Luvuyo at 073 961 0577 or email luvuyo.mvaphantsi@gmail.com to arrange collection or to get drop-off details.

Anyone needing a poster made can contact SIZO MEDIA (Sipho) at 078 733 7203. They will be able to design one for you. The turnaround time is 48 hours.