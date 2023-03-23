What’s On 23 – 30 March

A big shout-out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Thurs 23- Sat 25 March

Friday 24 March

Thurs 30 March – Sun 2 April 2023

Bathurst Agricultural Show

Where Town and Country Meet

@ The Showgrounds, Bathurst

Stock section: cows, sheep, goats, pigs & chickens

Horse show with jumping and show horses

Lots of stands and stalls

Candy floss and face painting

Competitions for Junior art, photography, adult art, crafts, sewing, baking etc.

Live music, including Graeme college steel band and St Andrews marimba band

Lawn mower race, security dog display, and formation riding

08:00 daily

Full programme available nearer the time

063 685 5117 for enquiries and stand / stall bookings

Adults: R75 | Pensioners/ Scholars: R50 | Under 5yrs: free

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 23 MARCH

FRIDAY 24 MARCH

SATURDAY 25 MARCH

__

TUESDAY 28 MARCH

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH

COMING SOON