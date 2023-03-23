What’s On 23 – 30 March

A big shout-out to MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings.
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Thurs 23- Sat 25 March
Friday 24 March
Thurs 30 March – Sun 2 April 2023
Bathurst Agricultural Show
Where Town and Country Meet
@ The Showgrounds, Bathurst
Stock section: cows, sheep, goats, pigs & chickens
Horse show with jumping and show horses
Lots of stands and stalls
Candy floss and face painting
Competitions for Junior art, photography, adult art, crafts, sewing, baking etc.
Live music, including Graeme college steel band and St Andrews marimba band
Lawn mower race, security dog display, and formation riding
08:00 daily
Full programme available nearer the time
063 685 5117 for enquiries and stand / stall bookings
Adults: R75 | Pensioners/ Scholars: R50 | Under 5yrs: free
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 23 MARCH
FRIDAY 24 MARCH
SATURDAY 25 MARCH
__
TUESDAY 28 MARCH
WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH
COMING SOON