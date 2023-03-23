Trending
OUR TOWN

What’s On 23 – 30 March

Grocott's MailBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
What's on

A big shout-out to  MEW and SIZO MEDIA for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Thurs 23- Sat 25 March

Friday 24 March

Thurs 30 March – Sun 2 April 2023
Bathurst Agricultural Show
Where Town and Country Meet
@ The Showgrounds, Bathurst
Stock section: cows, sheep, goats, pigs & chickens
Horse show with jumping and show horses
Lots of stands and stalls
Candy floss and face painting
Competitions for Junior art, photography, adult art, crafts, sewing, baking etc.
Live music, including Graeme college steel band and St Andrews marimba band
Lawn mower race, security dog display, and formation riding
08:00 daily
Full programme available nearer the time
063 685 5117 for enquiries and stand / stall bookings
Adults: R75 | Pensioners/ Scholars: R50 | Under 5yrs: free

__

THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 23 MARCH

FRIDAY 24 MARCH

SATURDAY 25 MARCH

__

TUESDAY 28 MARCH

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH

COMING SOON

Leave A Reply