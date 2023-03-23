Running towards a drug and alcohol-free Makhanda

By Toto Tsarneba and Malikhanye Mankayi

About 70 people took part in a 10-kilometre, anti-drug and alcohol abuse fun run on 18 March. The run, around Makhanda and up to the R350 road, was hosted by the Rhodes University (RU) Wellness Division, Oppidan committee, RU Student Representative Council and the Eastern Liquor Board.

Mzoxolo Mkontwana from Vukani is an ex-prison inmate and a former drug addict. He shared his experience of taking drugs and alcohol and ending up in prison, adding that people with criminal records are always labelled and stigmatised. Mkontwana is also the founder of Amazolo Namangamso Organisation, a registered non-profit organisation that hosts drama, marimba and other musical activities for children.

His primary motive is that he does not want children from Makhanda to end up incarcerated, just because they have committed crimes out of boredom. He added that prison empowered him with rehabilitation and taught him facilitating skills.

Mzoxolo Mkontwana, founding member of the Amazolo Namangomso Organisation. Photo: Toto Tsarneba.



Mthunzi Ngono, project facilitator at the Eastern Cape Liquor Board runs an Anti-Alcohol Abuse Campaign and harm reduction programme.



“My advice to students and the community is that people should know their limits, and know when they have had enough. Try to live a balanced life and move away from using alcohol and drugs to run away from your problems. Rather find a healthier coping mechanism like exercise and playing sports to de-stress,” he said.

Dr Musa Duma from RU’s Health Care Centre said drugs damage the brain stem, basal ganglia, extended amygdala and prefrontal cortex – all parts of the brain that control everything from stress responses to decision-making, to heart and breathing rates. Drug use can take a terrible toll on the human body and mind, Duma said.



The winner of the fun run was Lubabalo Bovuka, a full-time boxer from the Mfuzo Boxing Camp in Makhanda. Also a long-distance runner and gym fanatic, Lubabalo was excited about his achievement but complained that Makhanda does not have enough races for runners to participate in. He also struggles to participate in runs in other towns as he has no sponsor and lacks funds.



Sinomhlobo Ndlela, an Education student at Rhodes University, and a fitness trainer, is also the founder of Body Goals Fitness Team. She came second among the women runners. A passionate athlete, who plays for the RU soccer first team, Ndlela is also a poet.

“I write about the life situations that our country faces, such as Covid-19 and gender-based violence,” Ndlela told Grocott’s Mail. Ndlela joined the fun run as a peer educator and trainer, and

was happy to see the community members on the run. “It means that we’re an inclusive university, and if we work together, we can achieve greater. As a university, we can do better when we work closely with the community to fight social ills,” she said.

Sinomhlobo Ndlela came second in the women’s category in the fun run. Photo: Toto Tsarneba.



In third place overall was Simbulele Muleka from Motherwell, Gqeberha. An Industrial Psychology and Journalism student at RU, Muleka is a long-time runner who began life as an athlete when he was in primary school. He represented Rhodes Athletics Club from 2020-2022.

“In previous years, I ran shorter and middle distances such as 100m, 200m and the 800m. Last year in University Sports South Africa, I ran the 100m and 800m and came last in both events,” he said. Muleka realised he was more of a long-distance runner. “This race was my debut. I have never run 10km before. It shocked me how I can run long distances in a reasonable time,” he said.

Simbulele Muleka receiving his prize. Photo: Toto Tsarneba.



Muleka said he would appreciate it if the Makana municipality invested more in sports because of the lack of facilities and public training equipment in Makhanda, and scarcity of events. RU could work hand in hand with the municipality to organise these events, he said.



“They can organise a Comrade’s marathon because Ithey’ve got the potential to do that, and put Makhanda on the map,” he said.

The Amazolo Namangamso Organisation is in need of financial support and volunteers with skills. Please contact Mzoxolo on 073 941 2112 if you can assist