What’s On – 23 Feb – 2 March

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Thursday, 2 & Friday, 3 March
Live Music with Julie Baker
Folk/ Rock/ Pop classics
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Friday, 2 & Saturday, 3 March
Table Too: Lebanese
Treat yourself to a delicious, exotic four course meal.
19:30 for 20:00
The cost of the meal is R210/person
Equipped for loadshedding
Booking essential
junitha@geenet.co.za
Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366
Friday, 10 – Saturday, 11 March
Makana Meander, Finger Food Supper & Auction
SPCA fundraiser for a much needed animal rescue vehicle
A fine wine experience plus much more
• Makana Meander
Starts 18:30 @ Major Fraser’s – wine tasting & collect entry gifts
Continues on Saturday, 11 March between 11:00 – 18:00 enjoy wine, gin & beer tasting, art, collectible shopping, entertainment and snacks at the various stops: Heat Oppiestoep, The Highlander, Major Fraser’s, The Rat & Parrot, and The Unit.
• Finger Food Supper & Auction
Saturday, 11 March from 18:00 @ The Grahamstown Bowling Club
Wine Tasting (Limited number. Booking essential by 3 March)
Delicious finger-snacks evening with delectable desserts
An unmissable auction
Information & bookings: http://www.makanameander.co.za
076 878 0137
Or purchase tickets at the SPCA Charity shop, High Street
From R140 – R380/ person
18:00 Sunday, 12 March and
19:00 Monday, 13 March
Masicule (10th edition)
Featuring Makhanda’s best choirs and SAMA nominee Dumza Maswana
@ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument.
R60/ Concessions R40 (per show)
Booking essential
https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1525644470
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 23 FEBRUARY
U3A
“New Chemistry” – Prof. Mike Davies Coleman
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
*Hennie van der Mescht (guitar & some vocals) & Kath Weyer (vocals)
*Alex Collet (guitar & vocals)
*One More Band – Sean Bryan, Anton Brink, Greg Addenbooke and Peter Glover
The acts will be performing covers, contemporary and older, and some originals.
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
Acoustic Café has had to increase its entrance fee in order to maintain its equipment. They will also be hosting events monthly, no longer fortnightly, as many regular performers have gone professional.
R30/ Concessions R20
__
FRIDAY 24 FEBRUARY
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Spina-Benignetti Piano Duo
Presented by the Music Society of Makhanda (MSM)
Works by: Schubert, Poulenc, Wagner, Franck & Ravel
@ Kingswood College Chapel
19:00 (sharp)
Adult:R100. Pensioner: R80. Student: R50.
Free for season ticket holders and school goers
Glow Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
DJ: Mr Doo
Theme: Tropical Neon
Prizes for best dressed
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00 – 01:30
R20 entry
_
SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family friendly
Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free Entry
Farmers Market
@ Fusion Specialty Foods, 9710 Rautenbach Road
08:00 – 13:00
St. Patrick’s Church Fete
A fun-filled day with many household items for sale
@ The Catholic Church Hall, 47 Hill Street
09:00 – 14:00
Contact Gunda 083 324 6402
Friends of Waters Meeting
“Born to be Friends” – by Prof. Jo Dames (Dept. Biochemistry & Microbiology, R.U.)
Explores the symbiotic relationship between plant roots and fungi
@ The Ploughman, Pike’s Post at the Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes St, Bathurst
10:00
friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com
Free entry
High Tea
@ The Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
Three-course mini tea treats buffet served with our speciality teas or filter coffee
Vondeling Little Sparkle Mimosa option
15:00
Come dressed to the “tea”
Hats & all
Bookings 082 801 2385
Freshers House of Rhythm
Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment
Performances by Lion-Ceaser, Soulbtz, DJ Kay Music, Illy, Kem, Bonafide.Vigi, Thembie, Poetic Jr. & Triple Impact
Dancers, rappers, singers, poets & DJs
Drinks special& table bookings
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
17:00
Presold tickets Ceasar 078 186 1685
General entry R50/ VIP Access R200/ V.Vip Access R1400
Living Makhanda
Performed by Asakhe Cuntsulana
Guest artist: Zanethemba Mdyogolo
Asakhe combines poetry and music to express a wide historic experience from various perspectives to facilitate healing, restoration and reflection. Afro Folk sounds inspired by West African Kora music accompanied by soulful vocals. Featuring the Adungu, African Harp from Uganda, and Uhadi, Xhosa musical bow.
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
18:00
Booking essential
WhatsApp 079 352 6490 (only 50 tickets available)
R150 entry
Organ Recital
Presented by Cameron Luke & Jonathan Hughes
Works by: Moore, Wesley, Bach, Pachelbel, Bedard, Hindemith and Rheinberger
@ St. Bartholomew’s Church, 12a Bartholomew Street
19:00
Contact Jon Hughes 076 813 4689
Free entry (Donations to the new Organ Fund welcome)
An Evening of Love
Duane Walters & Lindsay Grobbelaar
RnB/ Soul/ Pop
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:00
R80
Infinity Lounge packages
@Infinity Lounge
Specials from R620
__
SUNDAY 26 FEBRUARY
Farmers Market
This weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
@ LA Café (Provost)
09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 if it is very quiet)
Weather permitting
__
MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY
Masters Recital
South African Treasures
Performed by Tshegofatso Makube (vocal)
Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)
A rare glimpse into South African composed classical/ Western Art music
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University
19:00 (get there early)
Free entry
__
TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in: 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
__
WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH
Wednesday Dart Night
Grahamstown Social Darts League
Come and watch the 5 teams round robin tournament
1st round: 1 February – 1 March
Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 064 652 1435
The Art of Music
Presented the staff & students of the Department of Music & Musicology
@ St Mary’s Chapel
19:00 (get there early)
R50/ R20 Concessions
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 2 MARCH
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Film: The Colonel’s Stray Dogs
A DocLove Screening
Supported by PESP3 & the National Film and Video Foundation
Organised by the Documentary Filmmakers Association in collaboration with the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University
When the 2011 revolution rid Libya of their dictator, Colonel Gaddafi, Ashur Shamis (Libyan Muslim Brotherhood) returns home to find a land vastly different to the one he left.
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
13:55 – 16:00
Booking essential
https://forms.gle/2rhQavTwxMXWRz9X9
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286
The B-Fabbs Dance Auditions. Looking for two passionate and talented female contemporary Hip Hop dancers (17 – 27 years). Send a 1 minute dance video. Closing date: 25 February. Send to Crankydy: 078 573 5326 / Sethoxy: 065 217 5660
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 10 March – Summer Shutdown. Presented by CJs Entertainment. Performers: Tony B, Classic Keys, DJ Fred O & DJ Megalo. Drinks specials. @ SSS, 19b New Street. Presold tickets available at SSS, R20. R30 at the door.
Saturday, 11 March – Hospice Benefit Music Trivia Night. Hosted by the Kingswood College Music School. A cheese & wine, music trivia evening. All proceeds go to Hospice. @ Kingswood High Performance Centre. 19:00. Bookings: cathy@cathybraanspr.co.za R150/ person or R1500 for a table of 10.