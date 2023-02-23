What’s On – 23 Feb – 2 March

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday, 2 & Friday, 3 March

Live Music with Julie Baker

Folk/ Rock/ Pop classics

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Friday, 2 & Saturday, 3 March

Table Too: Lebanese

Treat yourself to a delicious, exotic four course meal.

19:30 for 20:00

The cost of the meal is R210/person

Equipped for loadshedding

Booking essential

junitha@geenet.co.za

Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366

Friday, 10 – Saturday, 11 March

Makana Meander, Finger Food Supper & Auction

SPCA fundraiser for a much needed animal rescue vehicle

A fine wine experience plus much more

• Makana Meander

Starts 18:30 @ Major Fraser’s – wine tasting & collect entry gifts

Continues on Saturday, 11 March between 11:00 – 18:00 enjoy wine, gin & beer tasting, art, collectible shopping, entertainment and snacks at the various stops: Heat Oppiestoep, The Highlander, Major Fraser’s, The Rat & Parrot, and The Unit.

• Finger Food Supper & Auction

Saturday, 11 March from 18:00 @ The Grahamstown Bowling Club

Wine Tasting (Limited number. Booking essential by 3 March)

Delicious finger-snacks evening with delectable desserts

An unmissable auction

Information & bookings: http://www.makanameander.co.za

076 878 0137

Or purchase tickets at the SPCA Charity shop, High Street

From R140 – R380/ person

18:00 Sunday, 12 March and

19:00 Monday, 13 March

Masicule (10th edition)

Featuring Makhanda’s best choirs and SAMA nominee Dumza Maswana

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument.

R60/ Concessions R40 (per show)

Booking essential

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1525644470

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 23 FEBRUARY

U3A

“New Chemistry” – Prof. Mike Davies Coleman

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

*Hennie van der Mescht (guitar & some vocals) & Kath Weyer (vocals)

*Alex Collet (guitar & vocals)

*One More Band – Sean Bryan, Anton Brink, Greg Addenbooke and Peter Glover

The acts will be performing covers, contemporary and older, and some originals.

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

Acoustic Café has had to increase its entrance fee in order to maintain its equipment. They will also be hosting events monthly, no longer fortnightly, as many regular performers have gone professional.

R30/ Concessions R20



FRIDAY 24 FEBRUARY

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Spina-Benignetti Piano Duo

Presented by the Music Society of Makhanda (MSM)

Works by: Schubert, Poulenc, Wagner, Franck & Ravel

@ Kingswood College Chapel

19:00 (sharp)

Adult:R100. Pensioner: R80. Student: R50.

Free for season ticket holders and school goers

Glow Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

DJ: Mr Doo

Theme: Tropical Neon

Prizes for best dressed

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00 – 01:30

R20 entry



SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family friendly

Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free Entry

Farmers Market

@ Fusion Specialty Foods, 9710 Rautenbach Road

08:00 – 13:00

St. Patrick’s Church Fete

A fun-filled day with many household items for sale

@ The Catholic Church Hall, 47 Hill Street

09:00 – 14:00

Contact Gunda 083 324 6402

Friends of Waters Meeting

“Born to be Friends” – by Prof. Jo Dames (Dept. Biochemistry & Microbiology, R.U.)

Explores the symbiotic relationship between plant roots and fungi

@ The Ploughman, Pike’s Post at the Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes St, Bathurst

10:00

friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Free entry

High Tea

@ The Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

Three-course mini tea treats buffet served with our speciality teas or filter coffee

Vondeling Little Sparkle Mimosa option

15:00

Come dressed to the “tea”

Hats & all

Bookings 082 801 2385

Freshers House of Rhythm

Presented by Grand Twist Entertainment

Performances by Lion-Ceaser, Soulbtz, DJ Kay Music, Illy, Kem, Bonafide.Vigi, Thembie, Poetic Jr. & Triple Impact

Dancers, rappers, singers, poets & DJs

Drinks special& table bookings

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

17:00

Presold tickets Ceasar 078 186 1685

General entry R50/ VIP Access R200/ V.Vip Access R1400

Living Makhanda

Performed by Asakhe Cuntsulana

Guest artist: Zanethemba Mdyogolo

Asakhe combines poetry and music to express a wide historic experience from various perspectives to facilitate healing, restoration and reflection. Afro Folk sounds inspired by West African Kora music accompanied by soulful vocals. Featuring the Adungu, African Harp from Uganda, and Uhadi, Xhosa musical bow.

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

18:00

Booking essential

WhatsApp 079 352 6490 (only 50 tickets available)

R150 entry

Organ Recital

Presented by Cameron Luke & Jonathan Hughes

Works by: Moore, Wesley, Bach, Pachelbel, Bedard, Hindemith and Rheinberger

@ St. Bartholomew’s Church, 12a Bartholomew Street

19:00

Contact Jon Hughes 076 813 4689

Free entry (Donations to the new Organ Fund welcome)

An Evening of Love

Duane Walters & Lindsay Grobbelaar

RnB/ Soul/ Pop

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:00

R80

Infinity Lounge packages

@Infinity Lounge

Specials from R620

SUNDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 if it is very quiet)

Weather permitting



MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY

Masters Recital

South African Treasures

Performed by Tshegofatso Makube (vocal)

Accompanied by Garreth Robertson (piano)

A rare glimpse into South African composed classical/ Western Art music

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University

19:00 (get there early)

Free entry



TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in: 1 x R50 top-up allowed



Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002



WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH

Wednesday Dart Night

Grahamstown Social Darts League

Come and watch the 5 teams round robin tournament

1st round: 1 February – 1 March

Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 064 652 1435

The Art of Music

Presented the staff & students of the Department of Music & Musicology

@ St Mary’s Chapel

19:00 (get there early)

R50/ R20 Concessions

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry



THURSDAY 2 MARCH

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Film: The Colonel’s Stray Dogs

A DocLove Screening

Supported by PESP3 & the National Film and Video Foundation

Organised by the Documentary Filmmakers Association in collaboration with the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University

When the 2011 revolution rid Libya of their dictator, Colonel Gaddafi, Ashur Shamis (Libyan Muslim Brotherhood) returns home to find a land vastly different to the one he left.

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

13:55 – 16:00

Booking essential

https://forms.gle/2rhQavTwxMXWRz9X9

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286

The B-Fabbs Dance Auditions. Looking for two passionate and talented female contemporary Hip Hop dancers (17 – 27 years). Send a 1 minute dance video. Closing date: 25 February. Send to Crankydy: 078 573 5326 / Sethoxy: 065 217 5660

COMING SOON

Friday, 10 March – Summer Shutdown. Presented by CJs Entertainment. Performers: Tony B, Classic Keys, DJ Fred O & DJ Megalo. Drinks specials. @ SSS, 19b New Street. Presold tickets available at SSS, R20. R30 at the door.

Saturday, 11 March – Hospice Benefit Music Trivia Night. Hosted by the Kingswood College Music School. A cheese & wine, music trivia evening. All proceeds go to Hospice. @ Kingswood High Performance Centre. 19:00. Bookings: cathy@cathybraanspr.co.za R150/ person or R1500 for a table of 10.