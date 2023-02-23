By DR KEALEBOGA AISENG, Grocott’s Mail Advisory Board Chairperson

Dear readers,

I write to you on behalf of Grocott’s Mail Advisory Board. As chairperson of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to relay important information regarding changes to Grocott’s editorial staff.

Please note that Mr Rod Amner is no longer our editor at Grocott’s Mail as he is on sabbatical leave for two years pursuing his PhD. In the interim, Miss Linda Pona is the editor-in-chief. She will be assisted by Ms Anna Majavu, temporary journalism lecturer.

I want also to take this time to thank you for your continued support and participation in our community newspaper. Your engagement is what makes the newspaper continue to thrive.

While that may be, the transition, like any, is not without challenges. That is why, as the Grocott’s Board, we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues to continue covering and delivering Makhanda’s stories to you.

Let us all work together to support Miss Pona and Ms Majavu in their roles. I would also like to take the opportunity to wish Mr Amner the best of luck on his sabbatical leave.

Sincerely,

Dr Kealeboga Aiseng

Chairperson, Grocott’s Mail Advisory Board