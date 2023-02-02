A cry, a smile, a dance

By LINDA PONA, Grocott’s Mail co-editor

Fly away my heart don’t despair

The world is full of joy

You cry, you smile, then you dance

– Judith Sephuma

What started as a jubilant year for former grade 12 learners, full of joy, has turned into a cry for help as learners struggle to get the necessary resources for their educational journey. But I hope we will smile and then dance as people work together to fix our town.

The year started on a high note for TEM Mrwetyana with a 74% grade 12 pass rate, but despite the win, they are facing innumerable challenges, such as desk, chair and teacher shortages. They have no hope, says the acting principal. Do I blame her for feeling this way? No. how does one find hope when everything seems to be falling apart? There is the never-ending water crisis, loadshedding and the threat of the High Court move to Bhisho, which will devastate the Makhanda economy. How does one hope when basic human rights have been compromised?

TEM Mrwetyana is not the only school struggling with resources; Khutliso Daniels faces similar challenges with no chairs for learners to sit and unfilled teacher posts. The Department of Education says they were not informed about the vacant posts in their district.

Despite these challenges, community members and parents have united to assist in whichever they can. For example, Victoria Girls’ principal Warren Schmit donated 45 chairs to Khutliso Daniels. But that is not where it ends. We, too, have the power to turn things around for young minds by donating time and resources to the schools. Umntu ngumntu ngabantu, this is the spirit of ubuntu – I am because you are. If Makhanda has taught me anything these past few months is that there is a strong sense of community – united, we stand. I have also learned that there is power in collective effort and that the community has the power to stand together and build our town.

In the past month of this new year, we have celebrated a tremendous matriculation pass; a new school has been established; volunteers have participated in World Read Aloud Day and other initiatives that have helped build the town. This puts a smile in my heart and signals that the dancing is still coming.

Since I started with a song, it’s only right to end in one. So, I believe Bob Marley when he sang the redemption song telling us to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, and none but ourselves can free our minds. And I believe that true freedom comes through educating young minds because one day, we will leave this world to them, and the best we can do is prepare them as much as we can for what lies ahead.