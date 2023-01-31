The stage is set for a scintillating season of football

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The upcoming season will be one of the toughest ever in the Makana LFA Premier Division.

Last season’s runners-up XI Attackers were unfortunate not to gain promotion as they dominated all three play-offs games but still failed to gain promotion. They have kept the bulk of their squad and have started training much earlier than any of their counterparts. They are indeed one of the serious contenders for this year’s title.

Joza Callies have been a shadow of themselves for quite some time now, and the inconsistency in their performance has cost them dearly. They are also not expected to do any better this season as they are in a rebuilding phase.

Over the years, Sophia Stars have grown into a formidable side, and with the signings they made to bolster their squad, it will not come as a surprise if they raise their hand as one of the title contenders.

Young Eagles, who have earned the tag of being giant killers over the years, played scintillating football last season and fumbled in the last few hurdles. Still, they will be amongst the title contenders with a very youthful and talented squad this season.

Lalibela Lions have always started well but fade as the going gets tough.

Newly promoted Black Stars will be the dark horses of this season. It will be a massive mistake for opponents to underestimate them as they have already claimed the scalps of a few Premier Division sides while playing in the first division in the Makana LFA Easter tournament.

The stage is set for another mouth-watering season which promises fireworks.