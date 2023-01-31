Swallows want to “smile again”

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Swallows Amateur Sports Club recently held a well-attended Annual General Meeting at the Antic Hall. Spirits were high, and members were eager to get the formalities out of the way to tackle the new rugby season head-on and live by the slogan “to make Swallows smile again”.

Members voted for a reshuffled Executive Committee to lead the club:

Executive Committee:

President – Xanephan May Life President – Ralph Douglas Vice President – Phillip Oerson General Manager – Kurt Solomon General Secretary – Cindy Bokbaard Treasurer – Lyndall Gysman

Fundraising Committee:

Shan Loutz Roche Williams Nomisha Fondani Lorraine Cobus Lee Ann Van Rensburg

Coaching and Management Staff:

Head Coach – Weston Du Plessis Coaches – Eugene Jansen, Carl Oerson & Duncan Bush Managers – Alphonso Sphere, Wiseman Odendaal, Mick Davids (Logistics), Melville Daniels & Antonio May

Players Reps:

Ayprian Morris Stefan Mentoor

New Head Coach Weston Du Plessis was very excited about his new role but emphasised that they are all coaches in the club and will work together as a team. “Players, you must get your heads right for the season in the three preseason friendlies. Your commitment to the practice field will be key. Your character will show us if you’re ready for 2023. We must make Swallows smile again,” he said.

President Xanephan May, who is leading the club for the fifth year, said he was optimistic about the outcome of the AGM and the way forward for the club. “This year, our AGM was better attended. It shows how serious we all are for the 2023 season. We are going to take it game by game. We’ve been building this team for the third year now as we are hoping to start picking the fruits.”

Eugene Jansen, one of the senior coaches, explained the vision and goals of the club with a passionate approach and tone. “Swallows, it’s time that we must chase our goals and bring energy and passion to the club. It’s time that we must bring trophies back to the Club and be league champs this season. We can be champs and ultimately gun for EPRU Grand Challenge promotion. Goals are easy to set but hard to chase. Belief drives behaviour,” he said.

Swallows will play three preseason friendly matches:

4 February vs Bedford Crusaders (Home) 11 February vs Trying Stars (Home) 18 February vs Queenstown OC (Away)