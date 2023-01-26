What’s on – 26 January – 2 February

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Friday 3 & Saturday 4 February
Table Too: Portuguese
Treat yourselves to a delicious, exotic four course meal.
19:30 for 20:00
The cost of the meal is R210/ person.
Equipped for loadshedding.
Full menus available. Booking essential.
junitha@geenet.co.za Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366
Tuesday 14 February
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
18:30
Booking essential
082 801 2385
R300 per person
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 26 JANUARY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
FRIDAY 27 JANUARY
Blom’s Entertainment presents
All Night Bangers
Mr Doo & Bongeezy
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:00 – late
R20 entry
SATURDAY 28 JANUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free Entry
The Thrift Market
Sustainable and local shopping
@ LA Café (Provost building)
10:00 -14:00
Weather permitting
Information: @the.thriftmarket
Free entry
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
SUNDAY 29 JANUARY
Farmers Market
This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.
@ LA Café (Provost)
09:00 – 14:00
Weather permitting
Free entry
TUESDAY 31 JANUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 064 652 1435
R10/player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 2 FEBRUARY
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Can Tree Planting Solve the Climate Crises?
Presenter: Prof. Susi Vetter (R.U. Botany Department)
Hosted by WESSA Makhanda
Topic presentation/ Interactive Discussion and Get-Together-Evening
Wine sold by the glass and other refreshments covered by entrance fee
@ Hill Street Manor (across from the Drill Hall), Hill Street
19:30
Entrance
Adults: R10/ Students: R5/ Scholars: Free
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
The Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286
COMING SOON
Sunday 5 February – Sip & Paint. Presented by SM Events @ Mi Casa, High Street. A relaxed late afternoon of painting & drinks. Canvas, paint & brushes provided. Included finger food and 2 glasses of wine. Cash bar specials. 16:00 – 18:00. Tickets available at Mi Casa. R300 per person.
