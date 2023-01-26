What’s on – 26 January – 2 February

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Friday 3 & Saturday 4 February

Table Too: Portuguese

Treat yourselves to a delicious, exotic four course meal.

19:30 for 20:00

The cost of the meal is R210/ person.

Equipped for loadshedding.

Full menus available. Booking essential.

junitha@geenet.co.za Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366

Tuesday 14 February

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

18:30

Booking essential

082 801 2385

R300 per person

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 26 JANUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

__

FRIDAY 27 JANUARY

Blom’s Entertainment presents

All Night Bangers

Mr Doo & Bongeezy

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:00 – late

R20 entry

__

SATURDAY 28 JANUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free Entry

The Thrift Market

Sustainable and local shopping

@ LA Café (Provost building)

10:00 -14:00

Weather permitting

Information: @the.thriftmarket

Free entry

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

SUNDAY 29 JANUARY

Farmers Market

This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00

Weather permitting

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 31 JANUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

__

WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 064 652 1435

R10/player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 2 FEBRUARY

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Can Tree Planting Solve the Climate Crises?

Presenter: Prof. Susi Vetter (R.U. Botany Department)

Hosted by WESSA Makhanda

Topic presentation/ Interactive Discussion and Get-Together-Evening

Wine sold by the glass and other refreshments covered by entrance fee

@ Hill Street Manor (across from the Drill Hall), Hill Street

19:30

Entrance

Adults: R10/ Students: R5/ Scholars: Free

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

The Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286

_

COMING SOON

Sunday 5 February – Sip & Paint. Presented by SM Events @ Mi Casa, High Street. A relaxed late afternoon of painting & drinks. Canvas, paint & brushes provided. Included finger food and 2 glasses of wine. Cash bar specials. 16:00 – 18:00. Tickets available at Mi Casa. R300 per person.

__