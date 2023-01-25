2023 is off like a rocket at Holy Cross

2023 started with a bang (literally) at Holy Cross with rocket launching forming part of the STEM camp being offered to Grades 4-7 learners last week by a group of 12 students and faculty from a variety of universities in New York State along with a teacher and two of her final year students from Spencercourt High School.

Kaitlin Hilko demonstrates DNA coding using jelly tots. Photo: supplied

The robotics class was a firm favourite. Team leader Matt O’Niel lends a hand. Photo: supplied

Last year, Holy Cross bade farewell to their pioneer Grade 7 class and Kary McConnachie, who had been the school’s principal for ten years, growing from a foundation phase-only school into a fully-fledged primary school.

Holy Cross’s new principal is well-known Makhanda educator and activist Nicci Hayes.