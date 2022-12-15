What’s on – 17-24 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings. This is the last listing for this year. It will be back on 16 January 2023.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Saturday 24 December – Christmas Eve Lunch

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

Starter:

Beetroot tartin served with horseradish cream and pea shoots

Main Options:

(All served with a spinach, avocado, & paw paw salad with cumin dressing, green beans, & hassel back potatoes.)

Tuscan sherry roasted chicken quarters with grapes & almonds

Or

Ginger, honey & marmalade baked gammon served with baked pears

Or

Vegan festive squash stuffed with quinoa, lentils, cranberries, baby spinach, & almonds

Dessert:

Chocolate brownie black forest gateau

12:00 – 14:00

R250/person

Bookings essential 082 801 2385

31 December – New Year’s Eve Dinner

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

Starter:

Pear & brie cheese salad skewer

Main Options:

(All served with “smashed” baked baby potatoes.)

Italian style lamb loin chops and caponata – aubergine, tomato, celery, olives & capers

Or

Grilled salmon served with celery salad, green peppers, capers, feta, & soft-boiled eggs

Or

Vegan creamy lemon Alfredo-style sauce with asparagus, mushroom, & tofu

Dessert:

A pudding slice which combines malva & milk tart

18:30

R280/person

Bookings essential 082 801 2385

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY 16 DECEMBER

Battle of the DJs

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment and Dynamic Sound

DJs: Mr Doo, Blackjack, Mtha & Moxii

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

18:00 – 02:00

Entry R30



__

SATURDAY 17 DECEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Makana Music Festival

Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more

@ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East

Food stalls and cash bar on site

12:00.

From R100

Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro

Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late.

From R50

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/



__

TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians: Year-End Series.

Ndumiso Lindi, Tats Nkonzo, Khanyisa Bunu, Siya Seya, Mbu Msongwela, Virgil Prins and many more… @ Amazwi (formerly NELM), 25a Worcester Street

Bookings & Info: easterncapesfinestcomedians@gmail.com

Adults R100/ Students R50.

WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30

Free entry

The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight

Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice

Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond

Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar

@ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst

Gates open for picnics at 17:00

Starts at 18:30

Admission free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.



__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call, and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522

brookshaw@imaginet.co.za

COMING SOON

Saturday, 24 December – Ecawa Music Festival. Master KG, Daliwonga, Amaroto (Recee Madlisa & Zuma, Nomfundo Moh, Cairo CPT, Zahara, Betusile Mcinga, Naak Musiq, Monde Fani, Ligwa, and more. Food stalls and cash bar on site @ Mamityi Gidana Stadium, Port Alfred. Tickets from R100. Cooler box: R80. Tickets are available at Computicket (Shoprite, Checkers, Ok Furnishers, U Save)

Tuesday, 17 January – Pub Quiz resumes @ The Rat & Parrot. 18:30 for 19:00.

Saturday, 21 January – Asakhe Cuntasulane performs Living Makhanda (The African Harp Amplified). @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:30. Tickets R150. Early bird tickets are R100. (Only 50 tickets available) Bookings 079 352 6490