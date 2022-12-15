What’s on – 17-24 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings. This is the last listing for this year. It will be back on 16 January 2023.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Saturday 24 December – Christmas Eve Lunch
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
Starter:
Beetroot tartin served with horseradish cream and pea shoots
Main Options:
(All served with a spinach, avocado, & paw paw salad with cumin dressing, green beans, & hassel back potatoes.)
Tuscan sherry roasted chicken quarters with grapes & almonds
Or
Ginger, honey & marmalade baked gammon served with baked pears
Or
Vegan festive squash stuffed with quinoa, lentils, cranberries, baby spinach, & almonds
Dessert:
Chocolate brownie black forest gateau
12:00 – 14:00
R250/person
Bookings essential 082 801 2385
31 December – New Year’s Eve Dinner
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
Starter:
Pear & brie cheese salad skewer
Main Options:
(All served with “smashed” baked baby potatoes.)
Italian style lamb loin chops and caponata – aubergine, tomato, celery, olives & capers
Or
Grilled salmon served with celery salad, green peppers, capers, feta, & soft-boiled eggs
Or
Vegan creamy lemon Alfredo-style sauce with asparagus, mushroom, & tofu
Dessert:
A pudding slice which combines malva & milk tart
18:30
R280/person
Bookings essential 082 801 2385
THIS WEEK
FRIDAY 16 DECEMBER
Battle of the DJs
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment and Dynamic Sound
DJs: Mr Doo, Blackjack, Mtha & Moxii
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
18:00 – 02:00
Entry R30
__
SATURDAY 17 DECEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Makana Music Festival
Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more
@ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East
Food stalls and cash bar on site
12:00.
From R100
Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro
Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late.
From R50
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/
__
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians: Year-End Series.
Ndumiso Lindi, Tats Nkonzo, Khanyisa Bunu, Siya Seya, Mbu Msongwela, Virgil Prins and many more… @ Amazwi (formerly NELM), 25a Worcester Street
Bookings & Info: easterncapesfinestcomedians@gmail.com
Adults R100/ Students R50.
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30
Free entry
The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight
Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice
Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond
Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar
@ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst
Gates open for picnics at 17:00
Starts at 18:30
Admission free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call, and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522
brookshaw@imaginet.co.za
COMING SOON
Saturday, 24 December – Ecawa Music Festival. Master KG, Daliwonga, Amaroto (Recee Madlisa & Zuma, Nomfundo Moh, Cairo CPT, Zahara, Betusile Mcinga, Naak Musiq, Monde Fani, Ligwa, and more. Food stalls and cash bar on site @ Mamityi Gidana Stadium, Port Alfred. Tickets from R100. Cooler box: R80. Tickets are available at Computicket (Shoprite, Checkers, Ok Furnishers, U Save)
Tuesday, 17 January – Pub Quiz resumes @ The Rat & Parrot. 18:30 for 19:00.
Saturday, 21 January – Asakhe Cuntasulane performs Living Makhanda (The African Harp Amplified). @ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road. 17:30. Tickets R150. Early bird tickets are R100. (Only 50 tickets available) Bookings 079 352 6490