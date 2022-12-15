Trending
Makana Municipality contact numbers during the holiday shutdown

Makana Municipal offices will close from 23 December and reopen on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Over the holiday shutdown period, the 24-hour Makana control room call centre number is 046 6036000.

Four control room operators will take all calls, including after-hours complaints and disaster management and emergencies.

Alternatively, call the following numbers below to reach the skeleton staff:

NameContactDepartment
Sindile Ngcese (team leader)073 7223005Sports grounds
Mr Nyoka083 5418731Trees
Thando Dlalani083 8868874Stray animals
Mr Jongile071 7753600Cleansing/ refuse
Mrs Chrisjan076 7178063Cleansing
Shannon Walters071 9165379Traffic services
William Welkom084 5064068Fire services/ acting director community serivces
Radu Mxomhle (team leader)
Xhanti Bokwe		073 1845107
083 3354843		Electricity
Noluthando Santi
Mr Vukile		073 6455285
072 3682937		Office of the Speaker
Office of the Mayor
Azola Thembani (team leader)
Monde Mawuse (co-team leader)		083 521066
Roads
Pearl Liwani
Vuyisile Nqebeya		082 7506032
073 1007094		Corporate service
Nosipho Kulati072 8366724Riebeek East
Gustav Goliath078 9462380Alicedale
Fire

Fulltime fire station operating 24 hours – call the Makana Call Centre on 046 6036000.

Back-up agencies
Secondary leading agencyContact personTelephone number
Army Fire Department046 6022011
Ndlambe Fire DepartmentMr M Sauls046 6241140/ 082 5787184
SAPS Makhanda046 6039147/8
Fire Protection Association (Table Hill)Mr Brown082 2266691/ 046 6362987
Social DevelopmentMrs S Adams (area manager)
Mr Apleni		046 6361484/ 083 2315061
046 6370016/21
Working for WaterMr J Prior046 6361449
Red Cross072 0323761
Settlers HospitalMrs M Docrat046 6222215
SPCA (regional manager)Vonny Strachan
Grahamstown SPCA		046 6751281/ 083 3499882
046 6223233/ 079 0373466
DAFFMr Nokoyo041 5860721/ 082 8054179
TelkomMr D Hassim082 8217551
EskomMr Manfred071 3066407
SA Weather ServiceMr H van Niekerk041 58117951/ 084 2791169
Sarah Baartman District MuniMr Majokweni
Mr Mbokekwa		041 5087048/ 078 9607256
083 5743074
Working on Fire043 6832133
Rescue Services Ambulance (EMS)Mr Abrahams046 6229153/ 060 388794

