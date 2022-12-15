Makana Municipality contact numbers during the holiday shutdown

Makana Municipal offices will close from 23 December and reopen on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Over the holiday shutdown period, the 24-hour Makana control room call centre number is 046 6036000.

Four control room operators will take all calls, including after-hours complaints and disaster management and emergencies.

Alternatively, call the following numbers below to reach the skeleton staff:

Name Contact Department Sindile Ngcese (team leader) 073 7223005 Sports grounds Mr Nyoka 083 5418731 Trees Thando Dlalani 083 8868874 Stray animals Mr Jongile 071 7753600 Cleansing/ refuse Mrs Chrisjan 076 7178063 Cleansing Shannon Walters 071 9165379 Traffic services William Welkom 084 5064068 Fire services/ acting director community serivces Radu Mxomhle (team leader)

Xhanti Bokwe 073 1845107

083 3354843 Electricity Noluthando Santi

Mr Vukile 073 6455285

072 3682937 Office of the Speaker

Office of the Mayor Azola Thembani (team leader)

Monde Mawuse (co-team leader) 083 521066

Roads Pearl Liwani

Vuyisile Nqebeya 082 7506032

073 1007094 Corporate service Nosipho Kulati 072 8366724 Riebeek East Gustav Goliath 078 9462380 Alicedale

Fire

Fulltime fire station operating 24 hours – call the Makana Call Centre on 046 6036000.

Back-up agencies