Makana Municipality contact numbers during the holiday shutdown

Makana Municipal offices will close from 23 December and reopen on Tuesday, 3 January 2023
Over the holiday shutdown period, the 24-hour Makana control room call centre number is 046 6036000.
Four control room operators will take all calls, including after-hours complaints and disaster management and emergencies.
Alternatively, call the following numbers below to reach the skeleton staff:
|Name
|Contact
|Department
|Sindile Ngcese (team leader)
|073 7223005
|Sports grounds
|Mr Nyoka
|083 5418731
|Trees
|Thando Dlalani
|083 8868874
|Stray animals
|Mr Jongile
|071 7753600
|Cleansing/ refuse
|Mrs Chrisjan
|076 7178063
|Cleansing
|Shannon Walters
|071 9165379
|Traffic services
|William Welkom
|084 5064068
|Fire services/ acting director community serivces
|Radu Mxomhle (team leader)
Xhanti Bokwe
|073 1845107
083 3354843
|Electricity
|Noluthando Santi
Mr Vukile
|073 6455285
072 3682937
|Office of the Speaker
Office of the Mayor
|Azola Thembani (team leader)
Monde Mawuse (co-team leader)
|083 521066
|Roads
|Pearl Liwani
Vuyisile Nqebeya
|082 7506032
073 1007094
|Corporate service
|Nosipho Kulati
|072 8366724
|Riebeek East
|Gustav Goliath
|078 9462380
|Alicedale
Fire
Fulltime fire station operating 24 hours – call the Makana Call Centre on 046 6036000.
Back-up agencies
|Secondary leading agency
|Contact person
|Telephone number
|Army Fire Department
|046 6022011
|Ndlambe Fire Department
|Mr M Sauls
|046 6241140/ 082 5787184
|SAPS Makhanda
|046 6039147/8
|Fire Protection Association (Table Hill)
|Mr Brown
|082 2266691/ 046 6362987
|Social Development
|Mrs S Adams (area manager)
Mr Apleni
|046 6361484/ 083 2315061
046 6370016/21
|Working for Water
|Mr J Prior
|046 6361449
|Red Cross
|072 0323761
|Settlers Hospital
|Mrs M Docrat
|046 6222215
|SPCA (regional manager)
|Vonny Strachan
Grahamstown SPCA
|046 6751281/ 083 3499882
046 6223233/ 079 0373466
|DAFF
|Mr Nokoyo
|041 5860721/ 082 8054179
|Telkom
|Mr D Hassim
|082 8217551
|Eskom
|Mr Manfred
|071 3066407
|SA Weather Service
|Mr H van Niekerk
|041 58117951/ 084 2791169
|Sarah Baartman District Muni
|Mr Majokweni
Mr Mbokekwa
|041 5087048/ 078 9607256
083 5743074
|Working on Fire
|043 6832133
|Rescue Services Ambulance (EMS)
|Mr Abrahams
|046 6229153/ 060 388794