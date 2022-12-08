Young Eagles soar in U18 Cup

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA closed the season with an Under-18 soccer tournament at JD Dlepu stadium last weekend.

There were some tense closely-contested encounters. It was eventually down to two teams for the Sunday final. Usual suspects Sophia Stars took on Young Eagles in a much anticipated final that kicked off at 3 pm.

Football fans braved the Sunday chilly weather to witness the clash of the top two Junior sides, who did not disappoint. Both teams gave as much as they got in this thrill-a-minute encounter, but the Young Eagles got the better of Sophia, tossing them aside with a 3-1 scoreline to be crowned 2022 champions.

Young Eagles’ goals came via the boot of Simamkele Bekwa, Luthando Papu and Ury Juane.

According to Makana LFA head of competitions Akhona Heshu, all participants were given two soccer balls and a pair of goalkeeping gloves. There was something for everyone in this tournament. Teams will go on a much-needed festive season break and return in mid-January.