Black Tiger to take on Ugandan southpaw in Kariega

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda’s boxing hero, Mzoxolo ‘Black Tiger’ Ndwayana, is hard at training and preparing for his last fight of the year.

Ndwayana will exchange leather with Ugandan Nicholas Jooga over eight rounds in an international Welterweight bout at the Uitenhage (Kariega) Indoor Sports Centre on 18 December.

The inexperienced Jooga comes to this fight with only six bouts under his belt, winning three and losing three, while Ndwayana comes with a wealth of experience with 29 contests, 21 wins, six losses and two draws.

Ndwayana’s father and trainer, Bulelani, said they would not take anything for granted. “We have done everything we could in preparing for this fight. We know he punches hard with both hands – he is a southpaw and likes to come forward.

“We will try to outbox him, and if the opportunity to take him out presents itself, we will take it.”

This will be a supporting bout to the main one, which features female boxers contesting for the South African Junior Lightweight title over ten rounds; Gqeberha-based Nozipho Bell and Limpopo-based Mashudu Ramakuwela.

There will also be five other bouts on the card. The Ndwayana camp will use this fight to improve their rankings, putting them in a perfect position to challenge for the national title and to get more international fights next year.