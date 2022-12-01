The holiday blues and how to beat them 

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

The holiday season is usually a time for celebration. However, some people become sad or depressed during this time. If you are going through a difficult time, the holidays may not seem like so much fun. There is also such a thing as seasonal depression, which is more common than one would think. Family demands can also be heightened during Christmas and New Year’s. If you are dealing with stress and depression, understand that you are not alone.

Symptoms that you may be depressed:

You feel more tired than usual.

You have lost interest in things you usually enjoy.

You have trouble concentrating.

You often cry or sleep more than you often do.

You do not get enough sleep.

Ways you can deal with the holiday blues:

Limit your alcohol intake – alcohol is a depressant and can worsen matters. Try to get enough sleep. Be open to new traditions and ways of doing things. Try new hobbies. Get support when you are mourning a loved one or not in a positive space. Spend time with loved ones. Exercise regularly. Do some fun things – go out, and be social, especially if you have just experienced a breakup. Avoid overeating – go for healthy food as much as possible, but also enjoy the foods you like. Try the spoon theory to learn to say “no” if you cannot cope.

The spoon theory is a great way to tell if you have enough energy for other people. According to the theory, everyone has a certain number of spoons they use for mental and physical energy. Some days you have more spoons; others have fewer spoons. You can also give these spoons to other people as well. Depending on how many spoons you have in one day, you may be able to give more or less of yourself. If you only have three spoons to give in one day, you may have the less mental and physical energy to expend. If you have 10 spoons in one day, you may have more mental and physical energy to expend. This all depends on you. When you do not have enough spoons, learn to say no.

Whatever you do, know you are not alone and seek help if you need it. LifeLine South Africa is a great volunteer network that allows you to contact them at 0861 322 322 if you need help all year round!