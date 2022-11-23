Hamba kahle, PGDips, it is hard to say goodbye

By ROD AMNER, Grocott’s Mail co-editor

Last month, the eight Postgraduate Diploma students who reported for Grocott’s Mail from February-October this year submitted their bulging portfolios and reflective essays, took their bows, and left the building.

It was hard to say goodbye to them.

Not simply because they worked steadfastly to bring Makhandans stories of interest and import for an almost unbroken run of over 35 weeks (including their ‘vacation’ during the National Arts Festival).

But, because they proved to be a group of curious, thoughtful, diligent, proud, and funny young South African who had built strong connections with us, each other, and with the civic life of our district.

Their external examiner commented that it must have been especially testing to strike a balance between occupying the role of part-time journalists and full-time students. “This course undoubtedly

provided them with excellent learning in mastering time management and life-work balance,” he said.

The examiner described their experience as a “complex, exhilarating yet challenging year that extended boundaries”. He was amazed by their productivity and proficiency and said was little doubt that they all acquired a broad spectrum of journalistic experience.

They also showed how young South Africans could contribute to South Africa’s rich civic life with fresh perspectives and can-do vigour.

For over a month, a small group of Social Employment Fund (SEP) trainee journalists have been filling the void left by our PGDips. Still, they, too, will be leaving soon to join Sizo Media in December and will be welcomed back to Grocott’s Mail in January.

This is the last edition of GMDirect for the year. The Grocott’s editors are full-time academics and have other obligations to manage before we, too, take a needed break.

However, we will continue to report on the district’s most important stories over December and collate them into a mobile-friendly GMBriefing every Friday.

It has been a difficult year for the city – our service delivery challenges have sometimes threatened to overwhelm us. But, our citizens have faced adversity with characteristic resilience and vigilance. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Auditor General’s office, CoGTA, and SCOPA have all committed attention and resources to improve governance and eradicate corruption and maladministration in our city.

Our civic organisations – the Makhanda Circle of Unity, the MRA and the GBF, the MCCC, the Makhanda Legends, PSAM’s Action for Accountability project, Rotary, and countless others – are more vital than ever.

The National Arts Festival, the ADC, Awarenet, and Assitej are running the most extensive public works programme the city has ever seen, transforming the built and natural environments, creating value chains, and enhancing our human capacity.

There is much to be proud of and to look forward to. And we hope to be able to bring more empowering and engaging stories as we welcome a new crop of Postgraduate Diploma students into our newsroom next year.

We have no doubt they will be as talented and committed as the eight men and women we had the privilege to work with this year.