What’s On – 17 -24 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS

Friday 18 November

Heat Restaurant

Oppiestoep!

American

Join us on the stoep

BYOB

@ 23 African Street

(cnr. Henry Street)

Serving from 18:00

Thursday 3 – 24 November

Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”

Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University

Curated by Ruth Simbao

Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave

Exhibition Hours

Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00

Saturday 10:30 – 13:30

Appointments call +27784122161

Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER

U3A

“Food for Thought” (part 2)

By Sirion Robertson

A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

WESSA Talk

“Elephants & Cars” by Peter Breetzke

@ Hill Street Manor (Across from the Drill Hall)

19:30

Refreshments included

Adults: R10. Students R5. Scholars Free.

FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

( Drinks specials from 18:00 – 20:00)

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Back to the 80’s

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

with Mr Doo

Trip down memory lane

See wildlife. Swim in the pool.

@ Langholm Country Estate and Game Lodge, R67 (30km from Makhanda)

19:00 – 0:00

R40

SATURDAY 19 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

The Thrift Market

Weather Permitting

Support local and sustainable shopping

@ LA Café (Provost)

10:00 – 14:00

IG @the.thriftmarket

History Society

The history of the stained glass windows of the Commemoration Methodist Church – by Fleur Way Jones

@ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street

15:00

Queries: Gill Wylie 0729124294

Book launch: Antjie Krog’s Plunder/ Pillage

The School of Languages and Literatures, Creative Writing section invites

you to this event which will also serve as the opening of the Creative Writing Colloquium on Kaaps.

Antjie Krog lees voor uit haar nuutste bundel en bespreek vyf-en-twintig

jaar van vordering in Afrikaans/Kaaps literatuur met Nathan Trantraal.

@ Fork & Dagger: The Annexe, 63 New Street

17:30 for 18:00

Showcase 2022 Wanderings

Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio

@ Rhodes University Theatre

Show times: 11:00 and 18:00

Adults R60. U/12 R30

Bookings: wanderings2022@admin

Access Music Project

End-of-Year Concert

Several soloists, AMPs orchestra and the new AMP alumni band will be performing

Jazz hits, ensemble treats, and South African favourites

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

14:00

Tickets R40 / Concessions R20

Booking essential:

amp@accessmusic.org.za

www.facebook.com/ampjoza

0711214081

Disco Night

Fundraiser for Black Diamonds Netball Club

DJ Schepo

Bringing back the 80s, 90s and whatever

20:00 – late

R20 (1st 20 people get free drinks)

TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

Competition starts at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)

WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

COMING SOON

Friday 25 November – Looking After. Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student) @ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street. 18:00 – 20:00

Saturday 26 November – Christ Church Stoep Sale.Christmas trees. Books. All sorts of plants. Sweets for the children. Father Christmas will be there to hear wish list @ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB) .09:00 – 13:00

Saturday 26 November – CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project) who provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools. All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks. @ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains) 10:00 – 15:00. www.accessmusic.org.za 0711214081

Saturday 26 November – Township Cruise Experience. Visit Mandisa’s Place, Jazz Corner and Bluetooth and use vouchers to purchase beverages. At the tshisinyama venue,The Backyard receive a braaipack with assorted meats and a drink. Transport provided. Meet @ Makana Tourism, High Street. R120. 0466223241

Saturday 26 November – The Mental Social Awareness Health Mini Hike/ Walk. Book’ona Reading. Poetry sessions. Food & Drinks. Open sharing and discussions. Start @ Amazwi 11:30. Ends @ The Black Power Station.Book donations always welcome.

Saturday 26 November – A Pre- Launch; Free From Self by Gcobisa Sihle’sam Maholwana. The author will be sharing from her book. Purchase a copy for R200. 18:00 for 18:30. More information: +27791051997 or on social media @emphaticgrace

Monday 28 November – Book Launch: Treading a Delicate Tightrope by Mike Burton. Set during the liberation struggle of the1980’s. A personal account of the educational issues faced by a principal at All Saint’s College, Eastern Cape. @ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street. 17:30 for 18:00

Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December: Grahamstown Christmas Market @ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool. Contact +27814945500 (Highly recommended for festive shopping)

Saturday 3 December – Christmas Chess Extravaganza. Presented by SEMCCYA. 7 rounds. @ Duna Library, Joza. Categories C & D (Development) 10:00 Registration: Free. To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990

Saturday 3 December – The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs by herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates. @ Pike’s Post, Bathurst Agricultural Museum. 10:00. For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@admin

Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords

Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.