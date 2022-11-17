What’s On – 17 -24 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS
Friday 18 November
Heat Restaurant
Oppiestoep!
American
Join us on the stoep
BYOB
@ 23 African Street
(cnr. Henry Street)
Serving from 18:00
Thursday 3 – 24 November
Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”
Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University
Curated by Ruth Simbao
Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave
Exhibition Hours
Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00
Saturday 10:30 – 13:30
Appointments call +27784122161
Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER
U3A
“Food for Thought” (part 2)
By Sirion Robertson
A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
WESSA Talk
“Elephants & Cars” by Peter Breetzke
@ Hill Street Manor (Across from the Drill Hall)
19:30
Refreshments included
Adults: R10. Students R5. Scholars Free.
__
FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
( Drinks specials from 18:00 – 20:00)
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Back to the 80’s
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
with Mr Doo
Trip down memory lane
See wildlife. Swim in the pool.
@ Langholm Country Estate and Game Lodge, R67 (30km from Makhanda)
19:00 – 0:00
R40
__
SATURDAY 19 NOVEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
The Thrift Market
Weather Permitting
Support local and sustainable shopping
@ LA Café (Provost)
10:00 – 14:00
IG @the.thriftmarket
History Society
The history of the stained glass windows of the Commemoration Methodist Church – by Fleur Way Jones
@ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street
15:00
Queries: Gill Wylie 0729124294
Book launch: Antjie Krog’s Plunder/ Pillage
The School of Languages and Literatures, Creative Writing section invites
you to this event which will also serve as the opening of the Creative Writing Colloquium on Kaaps.
Antjie Krog lees voor uit haar nuutste bundel en bespreek vyf-en-twintig
jaar van vordering in Afrikaans/Kaaps literatuur met Nathan Trantraal.
@ Fork & Dagger: The Annexe, 63 New Street
17:30 for 18:00
Showcase 2022 Wanderings
Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio
@ Rhodes University Theatre
Show times: 11:00 and 18:00
Adults R60. U/12 R30
Bookings: wanderings2022@admin
Access Music Project
End-of-Year Concert
Several soloists, AMPs orchestra and the new AMP alumni band will be performing
Jazz hits, ensemble treats, and South African favourites
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
14:00
Tickets R40 / Concessions R20
Booking essential:
amp@accessmusic.org.za
www.facebook.com/ampjoza
0711214081
Disco Night
Fundraiser for Black Diamonds Netball Club
DJ Schepo
Bringing back the 80s, 90s and whatever
20:00 – late
R20 (1st 20 people get free drinks)
__
TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
Competition starts at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
__
WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
COMING SOON
Friday 25 November – Looking After. Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student) @ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street. 18:00 – 20:00
Saturday 26 November – Christ Church Stoep Sale.Christmas trees. Books. All sorts of plants. Sweets for the children. Father Christmas will be there to hear wish list @ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB) .09:00 – 13:00
Saturday 26 November – CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project) who provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools. All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks. @ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains) 10:00 – 15:00. www.accessmusic.org.za 0711214081
Saturday 26 November – Township Cruise Experience. Visit Mandisa’s Place, Jazz Corner and Bluetooth and use vouchers to purchase beverages. At the tshisinyama venue,The Backyard receive a braaipack with assorted meats and a drink. Transport provided. Meet @ Makana Tourism, High Street. R120. 0466223241
Saturday 26 November – The Mental Social Awareness Health Mini Hike/ Walk. Book’ona Reading. Poetry sessions. Food & Drinks. Open sharing and discussions. Start @ Amazwi 11:30. Ends @ The Black Power Station.Book donations always welcome.
Saturday 26 November – A Pre- Launch; Free From Self by Gcobisa Sihle’sam Maholwana. The author will be sharing from her book. Purchase a copy for R200. 18:00 for 18:30. More information: +27791051997 or on social media @emphaticgrace
Monday 28 November – Book Launch: Treading a Delicate Tightrope by Mike Burton. Set during the liberation struggle of the1980’s. A personal account of the educational issues faced by a principal at All Saint’s College, Eastern Cape. @ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street. 17:30 for 18:00
Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December: Grahamstown Christmas Market @ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool. Contact +27814945500 (Highly recommended for festive shopping)
Saturday 3 December – Christmas Chess Extravaganza. Presented by SEMCCYA. 7 rounds. @ Duna Library, Joza. Categories C & D (Development) 10:00 Registration: Free. To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990
Saturday 3 December – The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs by herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates. @ Pike’s Post, Bathurst Agricultural Museum. 10:00. For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@admin
Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords
Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.