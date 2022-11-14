Makana Parks supervisor shot outside his home

By OVAYO MILISA NOVUKELA

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after Makana Municipality Parks senior supervisor Wandile Duruwe was shot and wounded outside his home in Nompomdo Street, Joza, on Wednesday, 9 November.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Wednesday, around 9.55 pm, Duruwe alleged that he was about to get into his vehicle when someone called him by name.

“He further said that he turned to have a look at the person who was calling. He immediately saw a person with a firearm in his hand, and started running, and shots were fired,” Nkohli said.

Duruwe sustained two gunshot wounds in the right lower abdomen and pelvic area, but he managed to flee from his alleged attacker,” Nkohli said. He was rushed to hospital.

Duruwe is also a SA Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) shop steward and chairperson of the ANC Ward 2 branch in Makana.

In an official statement on 10 November, ANC Sarah Baartman region secretary Johannes Hobbes expressed “shock and dismay” at the attack.

“He was swapping a municipal vehicle for his personal car as he had just come back from work. After unlocking his vehicle and allowing it to idle before leaving, he was approached by someone calling him by name – and upon his response, the person shot him,” Hobbes said.

“We are very much concerned as a people and movement as we witness an attempt on the life or murder of innocent people by criminals with unabated impunity since no arrests have been made. We, therefore, implore the country’s law enforcement agencies to pursue, arrest and prosecute those who continue to prey upon the innocent lives of our people,” he said.

“We take this opportunity to wish Cde Duruwe a speedy recovery in the hospital, and we are looking forward to seeing his vibrant self continuing with his work.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest is urged to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.