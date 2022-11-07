Thanks for supporting the 25th Rapportryers/PJ Fun Run

Dear Makhandans,

On 27 October, a jolly crowd of 305 runners/walkers/strollers took part in this event. True to tradition, local schools’ newly elected prefects (management committees) dressed up for the party, bursting with enthusiasm and creativity. Besides cash prizes for the fast runners, almost everybody received something, from vouchers for eating out to having a botox treatment!

The first three men were Lubabalwo Bokuva (18 min 27 sec), Sisa Camagu (18:58) and Kenneth Peters (19:14), and the first three ladies were Lauren Ranger (20:44), Emma Gush (22:53) and Candice Serfontein (24:19).

At a function after the event, a symbolic cheque was presented to the chair of the Brookshaw committee, Marcus Mostert, by the chairperson of the Rapportryers, Strauss de Jager. An amount of R10 000 could be given for 2022, and to celebrate the 25th year of the event, this amount was doubled.

Chair of the Brookshaw committee, Marcus Mostert, receives the cheque from the chair of the Rapportryers, Strauss de Jager. Photo: supplied

We sincerely thank our sponsors and supporters who helped to make this a great event for all and helped raise the funds to create a truly welcome donation to Brookshaw Home:

Ad-Venture, Albany Business, Albany &Bathurst Engineering, Barista, Best Drive, Buco, Carara, De Klerk & De Villiers, Dr Gainsford & Vennote, Dupli-Print, Grahamstown Electrical, Farm Box, Grocott’s Mail, Kelston Volkswagen, Mr Dog, Noom, Park Hill Motors, Pick & Pay, Rayner Agencies, Rat and Parrot, SA Poskantoor, Sean McCullum Brokers, Siyakubonga Funeral Services, Spur, Videotronics.

A vote of thanks also to the local Traffic Department for their generous and professional support, as well as to our local media stalwart, Sid Penny, who acted as announcer /starter of the race for the umpteenth time. Thank you also to Guardmed for their presence and kind availability.

And, of course all the participants and the schools they represented. We hope to see you all again next year on Thursday, 26 October 2023!

Regards,

Strauss de Jager (for Rapportryers Grahamstad, and Hoërskool PJ Olivier)