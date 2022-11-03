What’s on – 04 -10 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS

REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday 3 – 24 November

Opening 3 November, 13:00 – 14:00

Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”

Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University

Curated by Ruth Simbao

Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave

Exhibition Hours

Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00

Saturday 10:30 – 13:30

Appointments call +27784122161

Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk

Friday 4 November

Heat Restaurant

Oppiestoep!

Vietnam: Street Food

Join us on the stoep

BYOB

@ 23 African Street

Serving from 18:00

Friday 4 & Saturday 5 November

Table Too’s 20th Anniversary

Italian

Cost of the meal is R210 per person

Bookings:

junitha@geenet.co.za

Junitha 082 671 8558

Michele 083 960 2366

Friday 4 – Sunday 6 November: Bedford Country Gardens 2022

Memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical

Gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance payable at each garden.

www.bedford.co.za

Facebook: bedford country gardens

Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens

General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093

___

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER

Live Music with Sivu

Slowed down Contemporary Pop and Jazz

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

___

SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Market Day

Sponsored by Hardelek, Prominent Paints, Hi-Tec, Kelston, Pick n Pay, iHire and Oasis. Delicious treats, beautiful crafts and delightful collectables for sale. Supervised kiddies area @ PJ Hoërskool

09:00 -16:00

Oldenburgia Trail Run/ G2C Cycle Race

www.getoutandrunec.wordpress.com

www.grahamstown2sea.co.za

Corporate Relay Challenge

Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run

In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda

Winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist, Bruce Little

@ PJ Olivier Hoërskool.

14:00.

R200 per team of 4

Register on the website

https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/

Creative City Craft Market

Live Music. Amazing Arts & Crafts. Great Food. Craft Beer & Gin. Wine Bars.

Kiddies’ Corner. Dance and Best Dressed Competitions.

@ Church Square

09:00 – 17:00

Free entry

Gin Tasting

Hosted by Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset

Fundraiser in aid of Polioplus

Rotary and its partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%

Taste a variety of quality gins. Snacks will be served

@ Hill Street Manor, 49 Hill Street

R150/ a ticket

Contact: Kesentri Govender 0836806726

Debbie Smuts 08277204075

Township Cruise Experience

Informative talks about Makhanda East’s landscape and history

Immerse yourself in the community and culture of the kasi

Stop at popular taverns. Enjoy tshisanyama and favourite beverages.

Meeting point @ Makana Tourism Office, High Street

17:30

R120

For more information: Makana Tourism 0466223241

Arno Carstens & Ard Matthews

Arno Carstens is the lead singer of Springbok Nude Girls, the popular experimental Indie Rock band. Ard Matthews was front man for the Rock band, Just Jinjer. Two Just Jinjer’s albums achieved double platinum status. These legendary artists both have successful solo careers.

@ River and Ski Boat Club, Port Alfred

R200

Bookings:

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/194169-ard-and-arno-live-at -port-alfred-river-and-boat-club/?ref=algolia-search#/

___

TUESDAY 8 NOVEMBER

Book Launch

Heroes Of The Struggle: (Forgotten Bastards)

by Mzi Mahola, Eastern Cape poet

A story of underground ANC operatives, using real names. The novel is the sequel to Mzi Mahola’s Dancing With Hyenas but it can be read as a stand-alone.

@ ISEA, (Institute For The Study Of English In Africa), St. Peters Building, Rhodes University

17:30

Book price at the venue will be R280

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

Competition starts at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)

__

WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

__

COMING SOON

Saturday 12 November – Movement Dance School’s Mary. @ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument. 18:00. Tickets: 0844196450. Adults R80. Scholars R70.

Sunday 13 November – Makana Community Orchestra: Inaugural Concert. Music for and by its citizens. Musicians from a variety of backgrounds and ages playing an eclectic assortment of family friendly pieces. @ The Cathedral, Makhanda.12:00 .Tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195803-makana-community-orchestra-inaugral-concert/?ref=events-list#/

R50

Saturday 19 November – Showcase 2022 Wanderings. Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio @ Rhodes University Theatre, 11:00 and 18:00. Adults R60. U/12 R30. Bookings: wanderings2022@gmail.com

Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.