What’s on – 04 -10 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS
REPEAT EVENTS
Thursday 3 – 24 November
Opening 3 November, 13:00 – 14:00
Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”
Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University
Curated by Ruth Simbao
Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave
Exhibition Hours
Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00
Saturday 10:30 – 13:30
Appointments call +27784122161
Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk
Friday 4 November
Heat Restaurant
Oppiestoep!
Vietnam: Street Food
Join us on the stoep
BYOB
@ 23 African Street
Serving from 18:00
Friday 4 & Saturday 5 November
Table Too’s 20th Anniversary
Italian
Cost of the meal is R210 per person
Bookings:
junitha@geenet.co.za
Junitha 082 671 8558
Michele 083 960 2366
Friday 4 – Sunday 6 November: Bedford Country Gardens 2022
Memorable garden festival has visitors returning every year. Magical
Gardens and wonderful hospitality. Gardens open from 08:00 – 17:00. Collect a free map in Bedford. Entrance payable at each garden.
www.bedford.co.za
Facebook: bedford country gardens
Instagram: Bedford_country_gardens
General information Marcelle Ainslie 0724081093
___
THIS WEEK
FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER
Live Music with Sivu
Slowed down Contemporary Pop and Jazz
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
___
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Market Day
Sponsored by Hardelek, Prominent Paints, Hi-Tec, Kelston, Pick n Pay, iHire and Oasis. Delicious treats, beautiful crafts and delightful collectables for sale. Supervised kiddies area @ PJ Hoërskool
09:00 -16:00
Oldenburgia Trail Run/ G2C Cycle Race
www.getoutandrunec.wordpress.com
www.grahamstown2sea.co.za
Corporate Relay Challenge
Organised by LIV Lukhanyiso and Get Out & Run
In aid of building a home for vulnerable children in Makhanda
Winning team will receive a floating trophy by renowned artist, Bruce Little
@ PJ Olivier Hoërskool.
14:00.
R200 per team of 4
Register on the website
https://www.liv-village.com/communities/liv-lukhanyiso/
Creative City Craft Market
Live Music. Amazing Arts & Crafts. Great Food. Craft Beer & Gin. Wine Bars.
Kiddies’ Corner. Dance and Best Dressed Competitions.
@ Church Square
09:00 – 17:00
Free entry
Gin Tasting
Hosted by Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset
Fundraiser in aid of Polioplus
Rotary and its partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%
Taste a variety of quality gins. Snacks will be served
@ Hill Street Manor, 49 Hill Street
R150/ a ticket
Contact: Kesentri Govender 0836806726
Debbie Smuts 08277204075
Township Cruise Experience
Informative talks about Makhanda East’s landscape and history
Immerse yourself in the community and culture of the kasi
Stop at popular taverns. Enjoy tshisanyama and favourite beverages.
Meeting point @ Makana Tourism Office, High Street
17:30
R120
For more information: Makana Tourism 0466223241
Arno Carstens & Ard Matthews
Arno Carstens is the lead singer of Springbok Nude Girls, the popular experimental Indie Rock band. Ard Matthews was front man for the Rock band, Just Jinjer. Two Just Jinjer’s albums achieved double platinum status. These legendary artists both have successful solo careers.
@ River and Ski Boat Club, Port Alfred
R200
Bookings:
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/194169-ard-and-arno-live-at -port-alfred-river-and-boat-club/?ref=algolia-search#/
___
TUESDAY 8 NOVEMBER
Book Launch
Heroes Of The Struggle: (Forgotten Bastards)
by Mzi Mahola, Eastern Cape poet
A story of underground ANC operatives, using real names. The novel is the sequel to Mzi Mahola’s Dancing With Hyenas but it can be read as a stand-alone.
@ ISEA, (Institute For The Study Of English In Africa), St. Peters Building, Rhodes University
17:30
Book price at the venue will be R280
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
Competition starts at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
__
WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
__
COMING SOON
Saturday 12 November – Movement Dance School’s Mary. @ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument. 18:00. Tickets: 0844196450. Adults R80. Scholars R70.
Sunday 13 November – Makana Community Orchestra: Inaugural Concert. Music for and by its citizens. Musicians from a variety of backgrounds and ages playing an eclectic assortment of family friendly pieces. @ The Cathedral, Makhanda.12:00 .Tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195803-makana-community-orchestra-inaugral-concert/?ref=events-list#/
R50
Saturday 19 November – Showcase 2022 Wanderings. Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio @ Rhodes University Theatre, 11:00 and 18:00. Adults R60. U/12 R30. Bookings: wanderings2022@gmail.com
Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.