The mayor, speaker and municipal manager will answer your questions at special meeting next Thursday

By STAFF REPORTER

The Makana Municipality Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara, Speaker Mthuthuzeli Matyumza, newly-appointed Municipal Manager Pumelelo Kate and all municipal directors have been invited to attend and answer questions at a special community engagement meeting:

Date: 10 November 2022

Time: 5.30 pm

Venue: City Hall

All residents in Makana are welcome to attend.

Ward 4 Democratic Alliance councillor Geoff Embling urged citizens to attend and invite others.

“We will discuss water, refuse, roads, and sewage; and the political and administrative leadership of the city will answer questions,” he said.

Hilton Haakonsen, who, with Dagmar Kirk, is helping the National Arts Festival to oversee 1 500 Social Employment Fund workers in the city, will be doing a short presentation at the meeting.

“There is a lot of labour available, and they have been doing good work fixing potholes, cleaning storm drains etc.,” Embling said.

“They are willing to fix potholes but now have a shortage of materials , so if members of the public would like specific roads done, they can donate tar and the teams will do it.

“They have the expertise and the tools – they just need the raw materials. Anyone can attend the meeting, even though it’s organized by Wards 4 and 8, so please spread the message far and wide,” Embling said.