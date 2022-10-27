Help Kevin recover from brain injury

By NANZA PLATANA

Mahlatse Kevin Ramokgopa, a 32-year-old Rhodes University student, was brutally attacked by a fellow student and former flatmate, Njabulo Dlibako, at his university residence on 02 October 2022. Following the attack, Ramokgopa spent three weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.

In a court statement, Mahlatse Kevin Ramokgopa’s father, Daniel Ramokgopa, explained how they arrived at Settler’s Hospital to an unconscious Kevin who had semi-open eyes and was unresponsive to any movement. Kevin was then transferred to Livingstone Hospital where a thorough brain scan was conducted.

“The doctor told us that Kevin had been hit with a sharp object above his right eye,” said Daniel Ramokgopa. As a result, Kevin sustained moribund head injuries and had to undergo brain surgery in an attempt to stop the hemorrhaging (internal bleeding) in his brain and to relieve the subsequent swelling.

Olwethu Ludlala, Ramokgopa’s partner, said that Kevin has been discharged, however, the incident has left him slightly disoriented and with confused speech and articulation. Ludlala added that owing to the nature of Ramokgoka’s injuries, he requires intense therapy.

“His speech remains largely affected, so he will be attending speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy,” said Ludlala. She added that the doctors at Livingstone have expressed that those forms of therapy that will get Kevin back on track again.

Daniel Ramokgopa gives credit to the surgical team and medical staff for saving Kevin’s life. “We are so grateful that he has received the necessary medical attention and he is coming through,” said Daniel Ramokgopa.

Daniel Ramokgopa further expressed how the incident had caused great shock and left the family in a constant state of panic. “We were in deep pain and anguish because we did not expect Kevin to sustain such a near-fatal injury in his own residence,” said Ramokgopa.

Daniel Ramokgopa and his wife received the news that their son was attacked and in a comma at 23h10 and at 00h00, the family hastily made the 15-hour trip from Lebowakgowa, Limpopo to Makhanda.

Kevin is required to commute twice a week between Makhanda and Gqeberha for routine checkups and therapy.

“We would appreciate all the support we could get from the community, especially as far as finances are concerned,” saidRamokgopa.

Ramokgopa also pleads with the community to assist in terms of accommodation as they are required to be in town until after the court case has been concluded.

The family urges the community to donate towards Kevin’s medical care and to also assist them with accommodation and transportation.

Dlibako has been charged with attempted murder. He will appear in regional court on 08 November 2022.

When contacted for comment, Rhodes University Communications stated that they could not comment at this stage as the matter is currently with the police

To help Kevin recover from head trauma, use the following link to donate: https://gogetfunding.com/help-kevin-recover-from-head-trauma/?fbclid=IwAR2pbPby_o22O0-MYyKJ6pbEoKpRusEl1Z-jctgsjHBPLfWBgretFqktDhs