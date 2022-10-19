Makana LFA games postponed due to rain

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

All the Makana LFA games scheduled for last weekend were postponed due to heavy rain.

According to Makana LFA official Akhona Heshu, who doubles up as secretary and head of competitions, the games were postponed due to a waterlogged field as it would be hazardous for players.

Sarah Baartman’s South African Breweries regional league clashes scheduled for Saturday were moved to Sunday. According to one of the Jacaranda Aces officials, all the teams received a message that all games scheduled for Sunday had been postponed.

Unfortunately, some of the teams only found this out at the venue, to the disappointment of the huge crowd that turned out for the Sunday games.

But the vast crowd was entertained by the exhibition game between the young girls of African Connection and Jacaranda Ace’s under-15 boys’ team.

Amakonokono won the game by three unanswered goals via the boot of Owam Dyonashe, Alarice de Lange and Sisonke Fihlani.

Imidlalo yeLFA yaseMakana irhoxisiwe ngenxa yemvula

Imvula emandla eye yana kule mpelaveki sisuka kuyo inyanzelise ukuba kurhoxiswe yonke imidlalo ibifanele ukuba idlalwe.

Ngoko kutsho kwegosa leMakana LFA u-Akhona Heshu, ongunobhala aphinde abe ngumlawuli wokhuphiswano. Le midlalo irhoxiswe emva kokuba ibala beligcwele amanzi, ntoleyo ibizakubeka abadlali esichengeni.

Imidlalo yokhuphiswano oluxhaswa ngabakwaSAB yesithili, iSarah Baartman, nayo iye yarhoxiswa ngoMqgibelo yaze yabekelwa umhla olandelayo weCawe.

Elinye lamagosa eJacaranda Aces lichaze ukuba onke amaqela aye afumana umyalezo ochaza ngokurhoxiswa kwale midlalo yange cawa. Amanye amaqela ajike sele efikile ebaleni nalapho bebephume ngobuninzi abalandeli nabathandi bebhola elikhulu.

Ezo zihlwele ziphele zisonwatyiswa ngumdlalo wokucweya obuphakathi kweqela lamagqiyazana e-African Connection neqela lama khwenkwana labadlali abaminyaka engaphantsi kweshumi elinesihlanu leJacaranda Aces.

Amakonokono aphumelele ngamanqaku amathathu enqandeni ngonyawo luka Owam Dyonashe, Alarice de Lange no Sisonke Fihlani.