Local is lekker at No. 10

By MBASAKAZI MAKUBALO

Looking for something very local, and extremely lekker?

Close to 120 local vendors supply a wide range of wholesome and enticing food to The Ten CROSS Shoppe in Sunnyside.

And attached to the Shoppe is Chantelle’s Kitchen.

Chantelle van Eyssen was an office administrator at the Economics Department at Rhodes University when she opened the restaurant part-time in May 2020.

“When I started cooking, it was a hobby. I was a vendor at the shop and supplied frozen meals, milk tarts and koeksisters,” Van Eyssen said.

Chantelle co-partnered with the initial owner of The Ten CROSS Shoppe before she eventually took over from her.

Due to high demand, the restaurant continued operating successfully right through the lockdown using a delivery service.

She now owns and manages the business full-time, together with her husband Marcel, who supplies meat to the restaurant.

You can enjoy a meal from Chantell’s Kitchen in the garden and appreciate a selection of finely brewed coffee from Chantelle’s Coffee Bar. Outside, a security guard keeps will watch over your vehicle.

My colleague and I unwound in the garden over cold beverages. Photo: Mbasakazi Makubalo.

Inside the Shoppe you will find:

freshly-baked pies, pastries and wraps;

frozen meals made by a host of local producers;

dairy products, including milk, cheese, and insanely creamy maas from Wiley’s Dairy;

sweet treats, including doughnuts, fudge, and pretty much everything else you can fantasise about;

Vetkoek Wednesday is a customer favourite;

Pancakes are also a hit – with around 700 sold on ‘Pancake Friday’;

fresh vegetables and free-range eggs;

great coffee, hot or iced, milkshake or juice

The Bread Builder, an artisan bakery, supplies specialist bread including ciabatta and sourdough;

Marcel’s Meat ensures that Chantelle’s freezers are filled with fresh meat.

Food items supplied by vendors at Ten CROSS Shoppe include baked goods, frozen meals as well as meat. Photo: Mbasakazi Makubalo.

More baked goods from a range of vendors. Photo: Mbasakazi Makubalo.

Veggies supplied by local vendors. Photo: supplied.

Chantelle is delighted by the success of the business, especially the opportunities it affords to others.

“120 Vendors means there are 120 families that are involved. Also, our security guard, Sima, has a job. And he ensures cars are safe in the street,” she said.

Although business at the Ten CROSS Shoppe is brisk, Chantelle has no plans to expand.

“People love supporting it because it’s local. And because every time of the day is always busy, I wouldn’t be able to keep up if it got bigger,” she said jokingly.

“I’m happy as it is”.