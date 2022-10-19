Trending
Refuse removal schedule resumes after weeks of disruption

One Makana compaction truck is back in service
Rubbish from torn refuse bags is strewn over St Aidan's Avenue. Residents have been left confused and frustrated by collection schedules disrupted this month by the breakdown of Makana compaction trucks. Photo: Rod Amner

By ROD AMNER

Makana Municipality has resumed its ‘normal’ refuse collection schedule after weeks of disruption caused by the mechanical breakdown of its fleet of compaction trucks.

Makana spokesperson Anele Mjekula said one compaction truck had been repaired.

While the collection will occur according to the regular schedule, residents should expect delays as the municipality worked around the clock to fix the rest of the fleet, Mjekula said.

Some residents dumped their refuse outside the City Hall in protest earlier this month after refuse trucks failed to arrive at their homes.

Household refuse was dumped outside City Hall by frustrated residents earlier this month. Photo: Ward 8 WhatsApp group

Residents were requested to take out rubbish for collection according to this schedule for the rest of this week:

🚯Wednesday: Joza, Extension 8, Extension 4, Extension 6, Zolani, Eluxolweni, Lingelihle, Ethembeni

🚯Thursday: Somerset Street, Hill 60, Graham College area, African Street, Extension 9

🚯Friday: Extension 7, Tantyi, Xolani, Extension 10

