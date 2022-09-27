Missing person alert

Nolubabalo Ciki, 21, was last seen at Kingswood Mews around 1 pm on Sunday, 25 September.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing jeans, a black jacket and white Nike Airforce 1 sneakers.

She is short in stature and light-skinned with acne.

Police reported that she had been suicidal in the past, having attempted suicide a few times. She is originally from Gqeberha and came to Makhanda to visit her cousin, Onela Tena. She does not know anyone in Makhanda besides her cousin.

If you have information, please urgently call the following numbers: