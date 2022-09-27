Different bouts, same ring

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

It was a busy Saturday afternoon for local and Ndlambe municipality boxers. They exchanged leather at a tournament held at Joza indoor sports centre.

The tournament is held every second month to keep local boxers sharp and active.

There were very exciting bouts, such as the one between L. Mbiza, who beat L. Nunu by a TKO. Another exciting bout in the girls’ section was that of Port Alfred-based Owethu Mxuma, who defeated Anathi Baba on points.

The bout of the day was between very young boys Rapule Kessler of Masibambane Boxing club and Sipho Klaas of Mfuzo Boxing camp. The fight caught the crowd on their feet as both boxers showed their intention from the first round displaying their skills and talent.

Although Kessler won the fight, he admitted that it was not an easy fight. One of the event organizers Bulelani Ndwayana was excited with how the event went and thanked all the participants and the fans who came in numbers to support this event.

Omnye wo Sompempe bebesingethe lemidlalo uKhanyisa Mthana ebonisa iimbasa.

L. Nunu(red) and L. Mbiza emva komnye umlo obunzima.