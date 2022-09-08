What’s on – 8-15 September

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
THURSDAY 8 SEPTEMBER
Scifest Africa: Back to Basics (7 – 13 September)
Hosted by the National Arts Festival, National Research Foundation and Grahamstown Foundation. Their full programme is now at: www.scifest.nationalartsfestival.co.za
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
__
FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER
The Book’ona Poetry Reading Sessions Re-Launch
Poetry Reading Session
Hosted by Chuma Nelani
Themes include History, Politics, Love, Poetry, Business, Science, and African Languages.
Film Showcase
Digital Kids (Rhodes Journalism)
Investigates relationships in the digital age
Version (International)
It will be screened simultaneously at international venues such as Villa Médicis and The Center Pompidou
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Rd.
17:30 – 21:00
Book donations welcome
Live Music with Sivu
Slowed down Contemporary Pop & Jazz
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Young Directors’ Season 2022
Intimate Apparel
By Lynn Nottage
Directed by Jamie-Lee Antony
Cast: Teresa Willoughby, Junaid Denston,
Kayleigh Davids, Candace Swart, and
Lyndre Bonhomme
And the Girls in their Sunday Dresses
By Zakes Mda
Directed by Zanele Tlali
Cast: Hlumela Mpiti and Nikho Tsotsi
He Left Quietly
By Yaél Farber
Directed by Naledi Chuwe
Cast: Aviwe Dyanti, Rozelle Hartenzenberg and Sange Mpambani
@ Rhodes Main Theatre
Starts 19:00
Admission free
SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Tea & Cake
All proceeds go towards assisting libraries in Makana
@ St Patrick’s Church Hall, Hill Street
09:00 – 11:00
Free entry
Sue Rionda 0466037339
Julie Baker (Live)
Old School Rock, Pop, and Jazz
Covers and originals
@SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R30
__
SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER
__
MONDAY 12 SEPTEMBER
__
TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Buddhist Meditation Group
*(Trial run – different day and time)
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
18:00 – 19:00
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
__
WEDNESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER
Resonating Classics
Bridging events in collaboration with Rhodes University
Introducing emerging artists with distinctions in ABRSM performance
Tiaan Uys – Clarinet. Katleho Mothae – Piano. Matthew Perry – Saxophone.
Brahms, Faure, Iturralde, Kuhlau. Makholm. Messager, Milhaud, Muczynski, Poulenc, Saint Saens, Yoshimatsu, and Geiss
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University
19:00
Cash at the door or pre-book on Quicket
Adults R50. Students R20
__
THURSDAY 15 SEPTEMBER
U3A
Show-and-Tell: Trees, Wood(s), and Woodworking – Andrew Stevens (Grahamstown Woodworkers’ Guild)
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Acoustic Café
Musicians TBA
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
I.N.C.O.K.O.
Directed and choreographed by Thembani Buka
Winner of 2022 Standard Bank Ovation National Arts Festival Fringe Makhanda
“… a journey back through the conversations far behind us…”
@ Rhodes Main Theatre
19:00
Admission R40. Rhodes University Students R30 (student card required)
Contact Nolubabalo for tickets: 0603974246 / 0632170302 therabuka@gmail.com
COMING SOON:
Friday,16 September – Dassie Dash. Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4. For children, business teams, and joggers. Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10
Saturday,17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Starts @ Graeme 07:00. Entry fee is R120. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/
Saturday, 17 September – Makhanda Chess Tournament (Development – primary schools only). Presented by Sewelo Chess Academy. Prizes to be won. @ CM Vellem Primary School, Daniels Street, 10:00. Time control 30/30 5 rounds. Free registration 0638895990
Saturday, 17 September – 3rd Organ Crawl Concert. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30.
The concert starts 14:00 @ Rhodes University Chapel, then St. Andrew’s College and finally Kingswood College. Free entry. Donations welcome.
24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite. Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle. Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University. 07:00
Adults: R50 Children: free
Book at Webtickets
Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay
Saturday, 24 September – Thicket Festival: Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst. 10:00
Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle. 18:00.
Sunday, 25 September – Thicket Festival: @ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc. 09:00 – 12:00.
Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt. Meet @ Bathurst Arms @ 10:00.
Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong) 15:00
Sunday, 25 September – Symphony Concert. Rhodes University Orchestra in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony. Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalini, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo. @ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00. Tickets available at the door R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
Saturday,1 October – Market (Calling all vendors) Food. Friends. Family. Fun. @ P.J. Olivier Hoërskool, 09:00 – 14:00. If you’d like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling 0761513050