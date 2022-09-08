What’s on – 8-15 September

A big shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

THURSDAY 8 SEPTEMBER

Scifest Africa: Back to Basics (7 – 13 September)

Hosted by the National Arts Festival, National Research Foundation and Grahamstown Foundation. Their full programme is now at: www.scifest.nationalartsfestival.co.za

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

__

FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

The Book’ona Poetry Reading Sessions Re-Launch

Poetry Reading Session

Hosted by Chuma Nelani

Themes include History, Politics, Love, Poetry, Business, Science, and African Languages.

Film Showcase

Digital Kids (Rhodes Journalism)

Investigates relationships in the digital age

Version (International)

It will be screened simultaneously at international venues such as Villa Médicis and The Center Pompidou

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Rd.

17:30 – 21:00

Book donations welcome

Live Music with Sivu

Slowed down Contemporary Pop & Jazz

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Young Directors’ Season 2022

Intimate Apparel

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Jamie-Lee Antony

Cast: Teresa Willoughby, Junaid Denston,

Kayleigh Davids, Candace Swart, and

Lyndre Bonhomme

And the Girls in their Sunday Dresses

By Zakes Mda

Directed by Zanele Tlali

Cast: Hlumela Mpiti and Nikho Tsotsi

He Left Quietly

By Yaél Farber

Directed by Naledi Chuwe

Cast: Aviwe Dyanti, Rozelle Hartenzenberg and Sange Mpambani

@ Rhodes Main Theatre

Starts 19:00

Admission free

SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Tea & Cake

All proceeds go towards assisting libraries in Makana

@ St Patrick’s Church Hall, Hill Street

09:00 – 11:00

Free entry

Sue Rionda 0466037339

Julie Baker (Live)

Old School Rock, Pop, and Jazz

Covers and originals

@SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R30

__

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER

__

MONDAY 12 SEPTEMBER

__

TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Buddhist Meditation Group

*(Trial run – different day and time)

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

18:00 – 19:00

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

__

WEDNESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

Resonating Classics

Bridging events in collaboration with Rhodes University

Introducing emerging artists with distinctions in ABRSM performance

Tiaan Uys – Clarinet. Katleho Mothae – Piano. Matthew Perry – Saxophone.

Brahms, Faure, Iturralde, Kuhlau. Makholm. Messager, Milhaud, Muczynski, Poulenc, Saint Saens, Yoshimatsu, and Geiss

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University

19:00

Cash at the door or pre-book on Quicket

Adults R50. Students R20

__

THURSDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

U3A

Show-and-Tell: Trees, Wood(s), and Woodworking – Andrew Stevens (Grahamstown Woodworkers’ Guild)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Acoustic Café

Musicians TBA

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

I.N.C.O.K.O.

Directed and choreographed by Thembani Buka

Winner of 2022 Standard Bank Ovation National Arts Festival Fringe Makhanda

“… a journey back through the conversations far behind us…”

@ Rhodes Main Theatre

19:00

Admission R40. Rhodes University Students R30 (student card required)

Contact Nolubabalo for tickets: 0603974246 / 0632170302 therabuka@gmail.com

COMING SOON:

Friday,16 September – Dassie Dash. Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4. For children, business teams, and joggers. Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10

Saturday,17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Starts @ Graeme 07:00. Entry fee is R120. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/

Saturday, 17 September – Makhanda Chess Tournament (Development – primary schools only). Presented by Sewelo Chess Academy. Prizes to be won. @ CM Vellem Primary School, Daniels Street, 10:00. Time control 30/30 5 rounds. Free registration 0638895990

Saturday, 17 September – 3rd Organ Crawl Concert. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30.

The concert starts 14:00 @ Rhodes University Chapel, then St. Andrew’s College and finally Kingswood College. Free entry. Donations welcome.

24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Hosted by Rhodes University and Castle Lite. Cash bar, braai meat, food stall, and jumping castle. Starts @ The Great Field, Rhodes University. 07:00

Adults: R50 Children: free

Book at Webtickets

Pay online or in-store at Pick n Pay

Saturday, 24 September – Thicket Festival: Talks @ The Ploughman, Bathurst. 10:00

Lantern Parade/ Fun Walk. Meet @ Lara’s Eatery – Pig and Whistle. 18:00.

Sunday, 25 September – Thicket Festival: @ Sunday Bathurst Market. Medicinal thicket plants, etc. 09:00 – 12:00.

Bathurst Commonage guided walk with Monty Roodt. Meet @ Bathurst Arms @ 10:00.

Music @ The Mill (mostly birdsong) 15:00

Sunday, 25 September – Symphony Concert. Rhodes University Orchestra in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University Symphony. Mendelssohn, Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart/ Catalini, Dvorak, and the premiere of a new composition: Moments for Orchestra by the young South African composer, Artur Feder, featuring local uhadi player, Zanethemba Mdyogolo. @ Guy Butler Hall, The Monument.14:30 – 16:00. Tickets available at the door R100 Adults, R50 Concessions, R20 students (Free for Music Students), Block bookings R40. Pre-bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

Saturday,1 October – Market (Calling all vendors) Food. Friends. Family. Fun. @ P.J. Olivier Hoërskool, 09:00 – 14:00. If you’d like to put up a stall, contact Ilze Curling 0761513050