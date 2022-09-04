Three exciting young musicians to perform on clarinet, saxophone and piano in Makhanda

By STAFF REPORTER

Three exciting young musicians will perform a programme titled Resonating Classics on clarinet, saxophone and piano at the Beethoven Room at Rhodes on 14 September.

These performers have all achieved high distinction results for their ABRSM advanced performance exams, placing them amongst some of the top students in South Africa.

Organisers Bridging Events said they hoped to attract music students and teachers to the concert, which is inspiring and motivational for aspiring musicians.

Venue: Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music & Musicology Department

Date and time: 14 September, 19:00

Tickets: Adults R50, students R30; purchase at the door or book on Quicket.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry (21) is a 3rd year BMus student at Nelson Mandela University working towards an FTCL. He specialises in classical saxophone as well as woodwind repair. Matthew has played in various ensembles, orchestras and big bands.

Programme

Sonata Op.29 Mvt.1, Muczynski

Pequeña Czardas, Pedro Iturralde

Xiwind, Philippe Geiss

Fuzzy Bird Sonata, T.Yoshimatsu

Mothae Katleho Tsepo Stephen

Mothae Katleho Tsepo Stephen

Mothae Katleho Tsepo Stephen is a music teacher in Maseru, Lesotho. He has progressed steadily through the ABRSM grades to achieving a high distinction in 2022 as an Associate of the Royal Schools of Music (ARSM). He has studied under the guidance of Ronel Henning – founder of Ladybird International Arts Academy in Ladybrand. Mothae hopes to study music full time and is working towards an ABRSM Diploma in Performance.

Programme

Allegro (1st movement from Sonatina in C, Op. 60 No. 3), Friedrich Kuhlau

Romance in F, Op.118 no.5, Johannes Brahms

Barcarolle no.1 in A minor, Op.26, Gabriel Fauré

1 Mainstream Tune (1st movement), Joseph Makholm

2 Plaintive Blues (2nd movement) from Three Impressions, Joseph Makholm

Tiaan Uys

Tiaan Uys

Tiaan Uys is a freelance musician and music teacher, predominantly playing the clarinet, saxophone, and double bass. As a performer, he plays in various musical styles and genres ranging from orchestral and chamber music to jazz and other contemporary music. As a clarinettist, he has been playing with the SANYO (South African National Youth Orchestra) since 2011.

He’s received clarinet tuition from world-renowned clarinettists, including Robert Pickup (ZA/Switzerland), Junnan Sun (ZA/China), Olivier Patey (France), Arno Piters (Netherlands), and Calogero Palermo (Italy). He is also a member of the ECPO (Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra) since 2012 and has held the position of principal double bass since 2018.

Programme title: The French Clarinet / The Parisian Clarinet

Solo de Concour, A. Messager

Sonata for Clarinet & Piano, C. Saint Saens

Sonata for Clarinet & Piano, Francis Poulenc

Sonatine for Clarinet & Piano, Darius Milhaud (Optional)