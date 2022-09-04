Three exciting young musicians to perform on clarinet, saxophone and piano in Makhanda

By STAFF REPORTER
Three exciting young musicians will perform a programme titled Resonating Classics on clarinet, saxophone and piano at the Beethoven Room at Rhodes on 14 September.
These performers have all achieved high distinction results for their ABRSM advanced performance exams, placing them amongst some of the top students in South Africa.
Organisers Bridging Events said they hoped to attract music students and teachers to the concert, which is inspiring and motivational for aspiring musicians.
Venue: Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music & Musicology Department
Date and time: 14 September, 19:00
Tickets: Adults R50, students R30; purchase at the door or book on Quicket.
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry (21) is a 3rd year BMus student at Nelson Mandela University working towards an FTCL. He specialises in classical saxophone as well as woodwind repair. Matthew has played in various ensembles, orchestras and big bands.
Programme
Sonata Op.29 Mvt.1, Muczynski
Pequeña Czardas, Pedro Iturralde
Xiwind, Philippe Geiss
Fuzzy Bird Sonata, T.Yoshimatsu
Mothae Katleho Tsepo Stephen
Mothae Katleho Tsepo Stephen is a music teacher in Maseru, Lesotho. He has progressed steadily through the ABRSM grades to achieving a high distinction in 2022 as an Associate of the Royal Schools of Music (ARSM). He has studied under the guidance of Ronel Henning – founder of Ladybird International Arts Academy in Ladybrand. Mothae hopes to study music full time and is working towards an ABRSM Diploma in Performance.
Programme
Allegro (1st movement from Sonatina in C, Op. 60 No. 3), Friedrich Kuhlau
Romance in F, Op.118 no.5, Johannes Brahms
Barcarolle no.1 in A minor, Op.26, Gabriel Fauré
1 Mainstream Tune (1st movement), Joseph Makholm
2 Plaintive Blues (2nd movement) from Three Impressions, Joseph Makholm
Tiaan Uys
Tiaan Uys is a freelance musician and music teacher, predominantly playing the clarinet, saxophone, and double bass. As a performer, he plays in various musical styles and genres ranging from orchestral and chamber music to jazz and other contemporary music. As a clarinettist, he has been playing with the SANYO (South African National Youth Orchestra) since 2011.
He’s received clarinet tuition from world-renowned clarinettists, including Robert Pickup (ZA/Switzerland), Junnan Sun (ZA/China), Olivier Patey (France), Arno Piters (Netherlands), and Calogero Palermo (Italy). He is also a member of the ECPO (Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra) since 2012 and has held the position of principal double bass since 2018.
Programme title: The French Clarinet / The Parisian Clarinet
Solo de Concour, A. Messager
Sonata for Clarinet & Piano, C. Saint Saens
Sonata for Clarinet & Piano, Francis Poulenc
Sonatine for Clarinet & Piano, Darius Milhaud (Optional)