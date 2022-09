Jim Cambray recorded 17mm of rain in Park Road from 26-31 August. Paul Maylam measured 13.7mm in Cathcart Street for the same period, which was 1mm less than the previous week.

Temperatures ranged from 3.5-28 degrees Celcius for the week.

For August, Cambray recorded a total of 68.8mm, “nicely above the long-term average of 51mm and the median of 36.2mm”.

“The lowest for the month was 1.8mm in 1989, and the highest was a wonderful 266mm in 2006,” Cambray said.

Now, what will September deliver?