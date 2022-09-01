Patient’s body found on Settlers Hospital grounds nine days after she was discharged

By SIYANDA MPAKO

The body of a Settlers Hospital patient was found on the hospital grounds on Friday, 26 August, nine days after she was discharged in “a stable condition”.

Police are investigating the cause of her death.

According to Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda, the woman was admitted to Settlers Hospital on 14 August and discharged on 17 August.

“The hospital made contact with the family through the contact number of the next of kin provided in the folder of the patient, but unfortunately, the phone kept on going to voicemail,” Dekeda said.

The patient was informed that she was ready to be discharged and that the hospital could not reach her next of kin. The patient indicated that she was able to go home on her own.

The patient was discharged in a stable condition.

“When the family came to visit her, they were informed that the patient had been discharged the previous day.

“The officials made enquiries within the hospital, but no one had seen her,” Dekeda said.

The matter was then reported to the police, and a missing person docket was opened. The nurses were in contact with the police, and pictures were placed in certain areas as part of the search for the patient.

The police constantly communicated with the family until Friday, 26 August, when the Department of Health was informed that the body had been found on the hospital grounds.

The body was taken to the forensic mortuary, and police informed the family, who came to the hospital on 31 August to identify the body.

“We are saddened by the patient’s passing and will continue cooperating with SAPS as they conduct their investigation,” Dekeda said.