What’s on – 25 August to 1 September

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
FRIDAY 26 AUGUST
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Guest speakers: Mrs Nomandla Buqa (Business Woman), Prof. Koga Gorejena (Assoc. Prof. – Dept. of Information Systems – North West University), Yveslight Sewelo (Academic, Composer, and Author)
@ Nathaniel Nyaluza S. S. School, Cnr. Albert Street & A Street
13:00
Free entry
Gospel Goes Classical
presented by the Victoria Girls’ High School Choir
@ M.G. Richardson Hall, Victoria Girls’ High School
17:30
R30
Live Music with Sivu
Slowed down, Contemporary Pop and Jazz
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Friday: Road to All Black Experience
DJs: RS, Classic Keys, Benji and Megalo
Amapiano, Gqom and House
Drinks specials
Hub rental
@ 37 on New
19:00
Free entry
Last Fridays: Pre-Spring Party
DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes
Bootleg, RnB, and Hip Hop
@ SSS, 19b New Street
R20 before 10PM/ R30 after that
SATURDAY 27 AUGUST
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Christ Church Stoep Sale
Wors rolls, pancakes, books, plants, miniature Spring gifts, and candy floss
@ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB), Peppergrove Mall
09:30 – 13:00 (while stocks last)
Free entry
Family Fun Day
@ Bathurst Agricultural Society Showgrounds, Bathurst.
Live music, games for all ages, art exhibition, car boot sale, food stalls, crafts, bar, & tractor rides
Starts at 10:00
Adults: R20, Kids (10 yrs & under): R10, Toddlers: Free
Urban Connection
with Cizario & Lady Ainsley
Fusion of RnB, Pop and Reggae
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:30 – late
R80
MONDAY 29 AUGUST
The Miraculous 8-liner
Poetry in Miniature
Professor Malvern van Wyk Smith
Hosted by the Friends of the Library
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30
Entry by donation
TUESDAY 30 AUGUST
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
WEDNESDAY 31 AUGUST
Special General Meeting
Hosted by MRA & MBF (Business Forum)
Residents and businesses to stand together against the decline in service delivery
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30
Free entry
Buddhist Meditation Group
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)
19:00 – 20:00
Contact Alex 0832618952
Free entry
THURSDAY 1 SEPTEMBER
U3A
The Blaauwkrantz Bridge Disaster – Basil Mills
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
COMING SOON:
Friday, 2 September – SPCA Quiz and Burger Evening @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. 18:00 for 18:30. R40pp (max 4 per team) R80 pp including burger – meat/ veg. Cash bar. Tickets available from: SPCA Charity Shop/ SPCA Industrial Area/ Hoof & Hound. Donations are welcome, e.g. pet food and cleaning items. Enquiries: tarrbenita@gmail.com
Saturday, 3 September – Fascinating Fungi by Professor Jo Dames (Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, R.U.); learn how the fungal kingdom affects our daily lives. Hosted by Friends of Waters Meeting. @ Pike’s Post, The Ploughman pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst. 10:00. For more info. email friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com
Saturday, 3 September – Spring Market @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street. 10:00 – 16:00. Contact Julie at 0836448097. Free entry.
Saturday, 3 September – 1st Annual Spring Festival 2022. Presented by Afrorave Picnic. DJs: Mutsonga, Ten 80P, Kay Muzik, Mr White & Jeff, Bunju, Mleistar, and Mass-Eko. Food stalls @ Stone Crescent, 11:00. Tickets R80 – R150. Info and bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1517493414
Saturday, 3 September (date change) – The Esther’s Banquet. Celebrating you, the bride of Christ. W.O.W. (Upper Room Ministries). Guest speaker @ The Drill Hall.11:45. R120 (3-course meal). Dress code: Formal (don’t forget your crown). RSVP by 25th and payment due by 29th August. Contact: Ev. Jen 0832044456
Saturday, 3 September – 2nd Organ Crawl Concert. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30. Concert starts @ N.G. Gemeente Albanie (Hill Street) will move to The Trinity Church (Hill Street) afterwards.14:00. Free entry. Donations welcome.
Wednesday, 7 – Tuesday, 13 September – Scifest Africa: Back to Basics. Hosted by the National Arts Festival, National Research Foundation and Grahamstown Foundation. www.scifest.org.za
Friday, 9 – Sunday, 11 September – Hogsback Mountain Blues Festival. 16 Acts. 4 Venues. 33 Performances. Albert Frost, Bacchus Nel, Dan Patlansky, G-Willy Wilson, Heidi Kriel, Laurie Levine, Maxx & Love, Misstree, Naming James, On Wings of Eagles, Rob Thompson, Robin Auld, Shotgun Tori, The Black Cat Bones, Tidal Waves, and Valiant Swart. https://www.mountainblues.co.za
Saturday, 10 September – Friends of the Library Book Sale. Tea & Cake @ St Patrick’s Church Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 11:00. Free entry. All proceeds go towards assisting libraries in Makana. Sue Rionda 0466037339
Thursday, 15 September – I.N.C.O.K.O. Directed and choreographed by Thembani Buka. Winner of 2022 Standard Bank Ovation National Arts Festival Fringe, Makhanda. “… a journey back through the conversations far behind us…” @ Rhodes Main Theatre. 19:00. R40. R30 for Rhodes University Students (student card required) Contact Nolubabalo for tickets: 0603974246 / 0632170302 therabuka@gmail.com
Friday, 16 September – Dassie Dash. Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4. For children, business teams, and joggers. Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10
Saturday, 17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Starts @ Graeme 07:00. Entry fee is R120. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/