What’s on – 25 August to 1 September

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

FRIDAY 26 AUGUST

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Guest speakers: Mrs Nomandla Buqa (Business Woman), Prof. Koga Gorejena (Assoc. Prof. – Dept. of Information Systems – North West University), Yveslight Sewelo (Academic, Composer, and Author)

@ Nathaniel Nyaluza S. S. School, Cnr. Albert Street & A Street

13:00

Free entry

Gospel Goes Classical

presented by the Victoria Girls’ High School Choir

@ M.G. Richardson Hall, Victoria Girls’ High School

17:30

R30

Live Music with Sivu

Slowed down, Contemporary Pop and Jazz

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Friday: Road to All Black Experience

DJs: RS, Classic Keys, Benji and Megalo

Amapiano, Gqom and House

Drinks specials

Hub rental

@ 37 on New

19:00

Free entry

Last Fridays: Pre-Spring Party

DJ Lowy & DJ Shakes

Bootleg, RnB, and Hip Hop

@ SSS, 19b New Street

R20 before 10PM/ R30 after that

SATURDAY 27 AUGUST

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Christ Church Stoep Sale

Wors rolls, pancakes, books, plants, miniature Spring gifts, and candy floss

@ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB), Peppergrove Mall

09:30 – 13:00 (while stocks last)

Free entry

Family Fun Day

@ Bathurst Agricultural Society Showgrounds, Bathurst.

Live music, games for all ages, art exhibition, car boot sale, food stalls, crafts, bar, & tractor rides

Starts at 10:00

Adults: R20, Kids (10 yrs & under): R10, Toddlers: Free

Urban Connection

with Cizario & Lady Ainsley

Fusion of RnB, Pop and Reggae

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:30 – late

R80

MONDAY 29 AUGUST

The Miraculous 8-liner

Poetry in Miniature

Professor Malvern van Wyk Smith

Hosted by the Friends of the Library

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30

Entry by donation

TUESDAY 30 AUGUST

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

WEDNESDAY 31 AUGUST

Special General Meeting

Hosted by MRA & MBF (Business Forum)

Residents and businesses to stand together against the decline in service delivery

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30

Free entry

Buddhist Meditation Group

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

19:00 – 20:00

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

THURSDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

U3A

The Blaauwkrantz Bridge Disaster – Basil Mills

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

COMING SOON:

Friday, 2 September – SPCA Quiz and Burger Evening @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. 18:00 for 18:30. R40pp (max 4 per team) R80 pp including burger – meat/ veg. Cash bar. Tickets available from: SPCA Charity Shop/ SPCA Industrial Area/ Hoof & Hound. Donations are welcome, e.g. pet food and cleaning items. Enquiries: tarrbenita@gmail.com

Saturday, 3 September – Fascinating Fungi by Professor Jo Dames (Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, R.U.); learn how the fungal kingdom affects our daily lives. Hosted by Friends of Waters Meeting. @ Pike’s Post, The Ploughman pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst. 10:00. For more info. email friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Saturday, 3 September – Spring Market @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street. 10:00 – 16:00. Contact Julie at 0836448097. Free entry.

Saturday, 3 September – 1st Annual Spring Festival 2022. Presented by Afrorave Picnic. DJs: Mutsonga, Ten 80P, Kay Muzik, Mr White & Jeff, Bunju, Mleistar, and Mass-Eko. Food stalls @ Stone Crescent, 11:00. Tickets R80 – R150. Info and bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1517493414

Saturday, 3 September (date change) – The Esther’s Banquet. Celebrating you, the bride of Christ. W.O.W. (Upper Room Ministries). Guest speaker @ The Drill Hall.11:45. R120 (3-course meal). Dress code: Formal (don’t forget your crown). RSVP by 25th and payment due by 29th August. Contact: Ev. Jen 0832044456

Saturday, 3 September – 2nd Organ Crawl Concert. Red Café Discounted rates 12:30. Concert starts @ N.G. Gemeente Albanie (Hill Street) will move to The Trinity Church (Hill Street) afterwards.14:00. Free entry. Donations welcome.

Wednesday, 7 – Tuesday, 13 September – Scifest Africa: Back to Basics. Hosted by the National Arts Festival, National Research Foundation and Grahamstown Foundation. www.scifest.org.za

Friday, 9 – Sunday, 11 September – Hogsback Mountain Blues Festival. 16 Acts. 4 Venues. 33 Performances. Albert Frost, Bacchus Nel, Dan Patlansky, G-Willy Wilson, Heidi Kriel, Laurie Levine, Maxx & Love, Misstree, Naming James, On Wings of Eagles, Rob Thompson, Robin Auld, Shotgun Tori, The Black Cat Bones, Tidal Waves, and Valiant Swart. https://www.mountainblues.co.za

Saturday, 10 September – Friends of the Library Book Sale. Tea & Cake @ St Patrick’s Church Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 11:00. Free entry. All proceeds go towards assisting libraries in Makana. Sue Rionda 0466037339

Thursday, 15 September – I.N.C.O.K.O. Directed and choreographed by Thembani Buka. Winner of 2022 Standard Bank Ovation National Arts Festival Fringe, Makhanda. “… a journey back through the conversations far behind us…” @ Rhodes Main Theatre. 19:00. R40. R30 for Rhodes University Students (student card required) Contact Nolubabalo for tickets: 0603974246 / 0632170302 therabuka@gmail.com

Friday, 16 September – Dassie Dash. Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4. For children, business teams, and joggers. Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10

Saturday, 17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Starts @ Graeme 07:00. Entry fee is R120. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/