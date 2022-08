Jim Cambray recorded 16.6mm of rainfall in Park Road for 18-24 August 2022, while Paul Maylam measured 16.6mm in Cathcart Street for the same period.

The temperature ranged fromĀ a chilly 4 degrees Celcius to a sticky 30C – quite a range!

The AfriWX outlook for above-average spring and early summer rains from October to December looks promising.