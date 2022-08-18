MAWAS too strong for Nombulelo at the Oval

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Mary Waters 1st XV (MAWAS) ran in six tries as they proved too strong for their counterparts Nombulelo in their local School’s Rugby Fixture played at the Oval Sports Ground on Wednesday afternoon. Mawas took a commanding 25-0 lead at the break.

Thousands came out in their numbers to pack the fortress Oval on a sunny afternoon to witness these two rivals battling it out between the four corners. Many watched how MAWAS performed their traditional haka as part of the school’s rugby culture that spans many years back. The crowd roared as Mawas started their haka as we were in for a spectacular showpiece.

Nombulelo had a decent start to the game and received a few kickable penalties within MAWAS’s half. They had the opportunity to put points on the board but missed the kick at goal. MAWAS regrouped and started to play their favourite brand of rugby, running at every opportunity afforded to them and setting an intense pace for the game. After consistent attacking pressure, flanker Bulelani Mtambo dived over in the left-hand corner to give MAWAS an early 5-0 lead in the seventh minute of the first half. Five minutes later, Sabatha Kondile (wing) added his name to the scoresheet with a fine try as MAWAS advanced to 10-0. Nombulelo started to lose focus, and defensive lapses saw them concede another three first-half tries as MAWAS went into halftime with a healthy 25-0 lead.

The second half saw Nombulelo gaining momentum and taking the game to MAWAS, playing a fast pace game and utilizing their forwards to set up attacking phases. This reaped dividends as their captain and flyhalf dived over in the seventh minute of the second half. MAWAS led 25-7. The Mawarian players started to panic a bit – their discipline started dropping, and they conceded numerous penalties.

MAWAS scored their first points in the 17th minute of the second half with a brilliant try by flanker Jady Hopshire after a superb break at the back of the scrum by their firing 8th man. The conversion was missed under the poles as MAWAS extended their lead 30-5. Both teams rang the changes and played some exciting attacking running rugby. Nombulelo showed tremendous fighting spirit and launched attacks on the home side. A few scoring opportunities went a-begging for Nombulelo on attack as solid defensive efforts from MAWAS prevented them from scoring. After some constant pressure in the dying moments of the second half inside the MAWAS 5m line, Nombulelo received a penalty try after continuous infringements by MAWAS in the red zone. The final whistle went with the score 30-12 in favour of MAWAS.

Credit to Nombulelo for preventing MAWAS from scoring more points in the second half after leading 25-0 at halftime.

MAWAS POINTS:

TRIES: Bulelani Mtambo (x2), Sabatha Kondile, Jade Jeggels, Simamkele Belwana, Jady Hopshire

MAWAS Captain Jade Jeggels acknowledged that the game was tough but good. “We knew it was never going to be easy. We dominated the game up front with our forwards and beat them with our physicality. We lacked a bit with our discipline in the last 10 minutes of the game, and we need to work on that. I am also pleased with our attacking game as we can improve our set play and set pieces.” He said.

The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match went to the inspirational MAWAS captain and leader, Jade Jeggels. The evergreen player always led from the front with his superb attacking prowess, strong ball carries, salubrious offloads in tackles that put his runners into space, and colossal defence. The strongly-built centre also scored a try and was involved in most of his team’s tries.