Residents wait in limbo as garbage trucks break down

By ZIMKITA LINYANA

Makhanda residents are calling for timeous communication from the municipality regarding delays or glitches in service delivery. This follows a week of worry, as residents waited hours after the normal refuse collection time, not knowing whether to return the refuse to their houses or wait into the night.

“The garbage truck rode past the house now at 8 pm – and most people have taken the rubbish back inside,” one resident said on a social media community group on Wednesday evening.

Makana Municipality spokesperson Yoliswa Ramoko told Grocott’s Mail on Thursday evening that she could not confirm how long the delay in the daily refuse collection would take. “The compaction truck is in for repairs – it may take up to two weeks to repair, but we are working around the clock collecting. We will be delayed as bakkies are collecting it,” she said.

In an earlier communication on Thursday, 18 August, the municipality pleaded with citizens to be patient as “serious mechanical breakdowns” were hampering the municipal waste management fleet.

According to the municipality, Sunnyside’s refuse was collected around 7.30 pm and in the Kingswood area around 8.30 pm earlier in the week. Ramakolo said the Friday routes could expect similar time frames.