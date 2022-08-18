Leadership practices at SA schools: how do they drive performance?

Quality school leadership and management are essential to quality teaching and learning, especially in low-resourced schools.



South Africa has continued to see improvements in mathematics scores in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), with the most substantial gains between 2015 and 2019 observed among the most disadvantaged students. To sustain these improvements, it is crucial to understand why this upward trajectory in learning outcomes has occurred.



A new study by Dr Dumisani Hompashe investigates the improvement between 2015 and 2019 Grade 9 mathematics scores in South Africa, exploring how the difference in performance can be related to specific instructional leadership practices within schools. The study provides a holistic and policy-focused South African perspective on the relationship between instructional leadership and educational outcomes.



Please join us for a seminar on research that discusses two essential questions to guide policy:

What is the association between instructional leadership and student learning outcomes across differently resourced schools in South Africa?

How is the increase in South African Grade 9 mathematics students’ learning outcomes from TIMSS 2015 to 2019 associated with changes in instructional leadership?

DATE: 25 AUGUST 2022

TIME: 14h00



Please note that this will be a HYBRID seminar,

conducted both in person in the ISER Seminar Room and online.



RSVP TO PARTICIPATE IN PERSON (only ten spaces): b.mothlabane@ru.ac.za



VENUE: ISER Seminar Room, 6 Prince Alfred Street, Makhanda