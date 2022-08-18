What’s on – 19-25 August

FRIDAY 19 AUGUST

“Orient Express to Kabul in 1964” – Norbert Drager (Retired Wildlife Veterinarian)

Historical account, illustrated by slides, of 4 young graduates’ travel through Middle Eastern countries in a vintage Mercedes

@ The Albany Club, 114 High Street

17:30 for 18:00

Cash bar. Snacks available.

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop.

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

O-Term Shutdown

DJs: RS, Classic Keys, Benji and Megalo

Amapiano, Gqom and House

Drinks specials. Hub rentals.

@ 37 on New

19:00

Free entry

SATURDAY 20 AUGUST

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

1st Organ Crawl Concert

Organists: Mr Christiaan Carstens and Prof. Albert Troskie

Meet @ St. Bartholomew’s Church (Market Street) will move to and The Wesley Methodist Church (Market Street) afterwards

14:00

Free entry. Donations welcome.

Matinino, Geoffrey Diver, and African Melodic Remedies

Kasi Soul, Neo Soul, Desert Blues, Electronica, and Art Pop

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

19:30

R20 entrance

Saturday Karaoke

With Tristan

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00 – 0:00

Free entry

TUESDAY 23 AUGUST

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

WEDNESDAY 24 AUGUST

Buddhist Meditation Group

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ The Buddhist Centre, 19 West Street (door on the left of the main house)

19:00 – 20:00

Contact Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Leo Gevisser

Presented by the Department of Music & Musicology

Internationally acclaimed, young South African solo pianist

Mozart. Grieg. Scriabin. Prokofiev.

19:00

Entrance R100 Concessions R50

THURSDAY 25 AUGUST

U3A

“What do water strider beetles, tears of strong wine and vinaigrette sauce have in common?” – Dr Ron Cosser (Chemistry)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

Cover R5

All welcome

ACVV Senior Citizens’ Centre AGM

@ 2a Hill Street

10:30

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

COMING SOON:

26 August – Gospel Goes Classical presented by the Victoria Girls’ High School Choir @ M.G. Richardson Hall, Victoria Girls’ High School. 17:30. R30

27 August – Family Fun Day @ Bathurst Agricultural Society Showgrounds, Bathurst. Live music, games for all ages, art exhibition, car boot sale, food stalls, crafts, bar, & tractor rides. Starts at 10:00. Adults: R20, Kids (10 yrs & under): R10, Toddlers: Free.

27 August – Christ Church Stoep Sale. Wors rolls, pancakes, books, plants, miniature Spring gifts, and candy floss. @ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB), Peppergrove Mall. Free entry.

27 August – W.O.W. Celebrating you, the bride of Christ. The Esther’s Banquet. Guest speaker. @ The Drill Hall. 11:45. R120 (3-course meal). Dress code: Formal (don’t forget your crown) RSVP and payment due by 25 August. Contact: Ev. Jen 0832044456

2 September – SPCA Quiz and Burger Evening @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. 18:00. R40pp (max 4 per team) R80 pp including burger – meat/ veg. Cash bar. Tickets available from SPCA Charity Shop/ SPCA Industrial Area/ Hoof & Hound. Donations are welcome e.g. pet food and cleaning items. Enquiries: tarrbenita@gmail.com

3 September – 1st Annual Spring Festival 2022. Presented by Afrorave Picnic. DJs: Mutsonga, Ten 80P, Kay Muzik, Mr White & Jeff, Bunju, Mleistar, and Mass-Eko. Food stalls @ Stone Crescent, 11:00. Tickets R80 – R150. Info and bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1517493414

7 – 13 September – Scifest Africa: Back to Basics. Hosted by the National Arts Festival, National Research Foundation and Grahamstown Foundation. www.scifest.org.za

10 September – Friends of the Library Book Sale. Tea & Cake @ St Patrick’s Church Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 11:00. Free entry. All proceeds go towards assisting libraries in Makana. Sue Rionda 0466037339

16 September – Dassie Dash. Hosted by GBS Mutual Bank, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Relay teams of 4 – 2.4km x 4. For children, business teams, and joggers. Entry fee: Adults R25 Children R10

17 September – GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners. Miles for Meals 2022. Starts @ Graeme 07:00. Entry fee is R120. https://grahamstownsunsetrotary.org/gbs-mutual-bank-mountain-drive-half-marathon/