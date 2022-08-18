DJ Nemo in the mix

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda’s popular DJ Mandile Kongwana, also known as DJ Nemo, is living his dream.

Born and raised in Fingo, Kongwana was only in Grade 9 at Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School when he fell in love with the music industry and learned the basics of being a DJ on his regular visits to nearby farms. He juggled school with his hobby but always emphasized the importance of education.

His passion for music grew, especially after seeing his love from his audience, and he started taking it seriously.

He got an opportunity to become one of Mandisa’s resident DJs from 2008-2009.

DJ Nemo was named after his favourite cartoon character, Nemo, in the animated movie and series Finding Nemo. Like the fish, Kongwana regularly disappeared from his home, earning him the nickname from his family.

His biggest gig was in 2012 when he was invited to play in front of a massive crowd in an Easter tournament hosted in Alicedale. He says being a DJ has taught him a lot about life. Being patient in life is the key, as things don’t always go your way. He encouraged the youth to follow their dreams but not forget how important education is.

Kongwana works at Checkers as a merchandiser for Trilink Dynamics and loves his job. He is also part of Ekasi Entertainment’s music production, where his friend and colleague Mabhuti Klaas, also known as MBT, produces their music.

He is always available for bookings and can be contacted at 063 897 3141 or follow him on his Facebook page at Mandile Nemo Kongwana. He has vowed to pursue his passion for as long as he lives and keep people on the dance floor as he loves to make people happy.