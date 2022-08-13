ADC partners with Rhodes psychology trainees for trauma workshops

By SIVIWE DYASI

Rhodes University psychology trainees have been deployed to work with the Assumption Development Centre (ADC) in Joza to provide community trauma counselling.

Maryna Slabbert, an intern counselling psychologist, facilitated both workshops. “There is a big need as there is a high prevalence of trauma in this community,” Slabbert said. “We look at the biggest presenting problems for the clients coming in – a lot of times there is trauma, there’s grief, there’s depression and anxiety, and substance use,” she said.

Two trauma management workshops took place on 27 July and 3 August. ADC members who attended the workshops said they had gained more information and better understanding, especially in dealing with personal traumatic events.

Resident Asanda Khashe, a trauma victim, said the programme had encouraged her to be more open. Another resident Aphiwe Teyise said he knew several people who had experienced trauma and that the programme made him realise they needed “more support than I have ever thought”.

“I have also learned how to assist them,” he added.

ADC members said local youth would benefit from the group trauma management workshops as they often experience traumatic events but hardly ever deal with them.