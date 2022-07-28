Makana LFA First Division teams brave the cold

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA’s first division teams braved last weekend’s freezing temperatures and honoured their fixtures with exciting results.

African Spears and Maru Academy drew two all. In another battle, Jacaranda Academy returned to winning ways following their 3-2 victory over Young Ones.

Golden Eagles still lead Stream B and cemented their position with seven unanswered goals against Rising Stars.

Leicester City got the better of Seven Stars by 4-2. Golden Brothers shocked Eagles with a 4-2 win, and Rieby United thrashed Vukani Anchors by 7-1.

Makana LFA competitions officer, Akona Heshu, warned the teams about cheating and said there would be serious consequences if teams don’t refrain from this act.