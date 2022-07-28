What’s on – 28 July to 4 August

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.

THURSDAY 28 JULY

U3A

“Time, fate and the mystery of truth” – Francis Williamson, recently retired professor of Philosophy.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

10.00-11.00

Charge R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

FRIDAY 29 JULY

Department of Political and International Studies Weekly Seminar

“Knowledge and power in a South African University:”

Speakers: Corrine Knowles, Nonmpumelelo Babeli, Athabile Ntlokwana, Zikhona Ntombolwana, and Zinathi Sobuza

@ Politics Department, Rhodes University

13:00 – 14:00

Free entry

Soft Reopening

DJ Kay Muzik – Amapiano & Gqom

DJ Tenbop – Hiphop, RnB and Afrobeats

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

16:00 – late

Free entry

Table Bookings 0710781515 / 0693024866

Last Fridays

Over 30s with a twist

DJ Lowy/ DJ Shakes

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:00

R20 before 10pm/ R30 thereafter

SATURDAY 30 JULY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Mini Market

Garden Stall. White elephant. Books. Clothes. Cakes & homemade products. Tea & Coffee. Raffle.

@ St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hill Street

09:00 – 13:00

Free entry

Game Night Fundraiser

In aid of Foods for Futures

30 Seconds/ Monopoly/ Scrabble/ Chess/ Checkers

(Mini-prize competition – R20)

@ Every Nation Church, 10 Hill Street

18:00

Free entry. Donations welcome.

Contact 0738006224

Dancehall & Poetry Party

Live Performances: Selector Levi, Rebellinthemonk, F. Cleak (Zim), MC Tellerenough, Terror Mason, Jay Ego, Lioness, Selecter T-man, and Azlan Makalima

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00 – late

R30

Info 0717007499

SUNDAY 31 JULY

Get Out & Run

Surf & Turf Series: Turf Section

Trail Run

Kids’ activities, stalls and food

@ Langley Park Farm

Pre-entries Individual Events: R220/ R140/ R100/ R50

Trail Running Distances: 21km/ 12km/ 8km/ 3km

Start Times: 08:00/ 08:45/ 09:15/ 09:30

getoutandrunec.wordpress.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDU8GWHigmS4WVrnJQEaLxx0SPYUuAGAhkKXL2ELMhtNjh_w/viewform

Mel 0726090966

WESSA – How Fossils Are Formed Excursion

By Dr. Rose Prevec (Palaeontologist) and Prof. Steve Prevec (Geologist)

Meet @ Eden Grove car park, Rhodes University

(Behind the History Museum)

14:15 – 16:30

You will be following, mainly by car, exploring various sites in the area.

Free entry

MONDAY 1 AUGUST

Disney Aladdin JR.

Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay

@ Memory Hall, Leicester Street

19:00

Adult: R80 Child: R40

Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform

TUESDAY 2 AUGUST

Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Senior Research Award Lecture

“Six degrees of Computational Drug Design: From Social Sciences to Human Health” – Dr Özlem Tastan Bishop

@ Eden Grove Blue lecture Theatre, Rhodes University

18:30

Free entry

You are welcome to attend a cocktail function in the foyer afterwards; kindly RSVP events@ru.ac.za ASAP.

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST

Buddhist Meditation Group

Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

THURSDAY 4 AUGUST

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

COMING SOON:

6 August – Garage Sale @ 1 Ayliff Street, Kingswood. 09:00 – 15:00

6 August – Makhanda Stibili Music Festival. MC: Mr Tsepiso Nzayo. Choirs: Khutliso Daniels, VGHS, Nombulelo, Nsika, Midlands, Rhodes University, Mrhwetyana, and Nyaluza

@ Indoor Sports Centre, Extension 6. R50. 12:00

12 August – Senior Oats. Deep soulful house. @ Mi Casa, 135 New Street. R100.