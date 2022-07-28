What’s on – 28 July to 4 August

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events for these listings.
THURSDAY 28 JULY
U3A
“Time, fate and the mystery of truth” – Francis Williamson, recently retired professor of Philosophy.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
10.00-11.00
Charge R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
FRIDAY 29 JULY
Department of Political and International Studies Weekly Seminar
“Knowledge and power in a South African University:”
Speakers: Corrine Knowles, Nonmpumelelo Babeli, Athabile Ntlokwana, Zikhona Ntombolwana, and Zinathi Sobuza
@ Politics Department, Rhodes University
13:00 – 14:00
Free entry
Soft Reopening
DJ Kay Muzik – Amapiano & Gqom
DJ Tenbop – Hiphop, RnB and Afrobeats
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
16:00 – late
Free entry
Table Bookings 0710781515 / 0693024866
Last Fridays
Over 30s with a twist
DJ Lowy/ DJ Shakes
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:00
R20 before 10pm/ R30 thereafter
SATURDAY 30 JULY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Mini Market
Garden Stall. White elephant. Books. Clothes. Cakes & homemade products. Tea & Coffee. Raffle.
@ St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hill Street
09:00 – 13:00
Free entry
Game Night Fundraiser
In aid of Foods for Futures
30 Seconds/ Monopoly/ Scrabble/ Chess/ Checkers
(Mini-prize competition – R20)
@ Every Nation Church, 10 Hill Street
18:00
Free entry. Donations welcome.
Contact 0738006224
Dancehall & Poetry Party
Live Performances: Selector Levi, Rebellinthemonk, F. Cleak (Zim), MC Tellerenough, Terror Mason, Jay Ego, Lioness, Selecter T-man, and Azlan Makalima
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00 – late
R30
Info 0717007499
SUNDAY 31 JULY
Get Out & Run
Surf & Turf Series: Turf Section
Trail Run
Kids’ activities, stalls and food
@ Langley Park Farm
Pre-entries Individual Events: R220/ R140/ R100/ R50
Trail Running Distances: 21km/ 12km/ 8km/ 3km
Start Times: 08:00/ 08:45/ 09:15/ 09:30
getoutandrunec.wordpress.com
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDU8GWHigmS4WVrnJQEaLxx0SPYUuAGAhkKXL2ELMhtNjh_w/viewform
Mel 0726090966
WESSA – How Fossils Are Formed Excursion
By Dr. Rose Prevec (Palaeontologist) and Prof. Steve Prevec (Geologist)
Meet @ Eden Grove car park, Rhodes University
(Behind the History Museum)
14:15 – 16:30
You will be following, mainly by car, exploring various sites in the area.
Free entry
MONDAY 1 AUGUST
Disney Aladdin JR.
Presented by St Andrew’s Preparatory. Musical based on the screenplay
@ Memory Hall, Leicester Street
19:00
Adult: R80 Child: R40
Book your tickets at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfikWwmG3n1mVUQjn2ahds4JtxZCs8HCKqtAiQkX96FwG_TLw/viewform
TUESDAY 2 AUGUST
Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Senior Research Award Lecture
“Six degrees of Computational Drug Design: From Social Sciences to Human Health” – Dr Özlem Tastan Bishop
@ Eden Grove Blue lecture Theatre, Rhodes University
18:30
Free entry
You are welcome to attend a cocktail function in the foyer afterwards; kindly RSVP events@ru.ac.za ASAP.
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST
Buddhist Meditation Group
Guided or silent meditation in a relaxing setting
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
THURSDAY 4 AUGUST
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
COMING SOON:
6 August – Garage Sale @ 1 Ayliff Street, Kingswood. 09:00 – 15:00
6 August – Makhanda Stibili Music Festival. MC: Mr Tsepiso Nzayo. Choirs: Khutliso Daniels, VGHS, Nombulelo, Nsika, Midlands, Rhodes University, Mrhwetyana, and Nyaluza
@ Indoor Sports Centre, Extension 6. R50. 12:00
12 August – Senior Oats. Deep soulful house. @ Mi Casa, 135 New Street. R100.