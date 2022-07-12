67 blankets for Mandela Day

By STAFF REPORTER

Grahamstown Properties and Food4Futures are collecting 67 blankets for this Mandela Day, 18 July.

So far, 14 blankets have been donated – just 53 to go.



Steve Birt of Grahamstown Properties urged Makhandans to “look in your cupboards and drawers for an old blanket and pass it on to us”.

“We will find a home for it where it will be much appreciated,” Birt said.

Blankets can be dropped off at Grahamstown Properties, Shop 20a, Pepper Grove Mall (next to FNB). Alternatively, one of the people below will fetch your donation:

Donors are invited to attend the formal handing over at 11.30 am on 18 July at Food4Futures, 2 Dundas Street.

Tea and coffee will be served, and you will be able to meet the Food4Futures team.