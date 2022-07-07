Klipfontein edge Tigers in thriller

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Klipfontein United recorded a hard-fought 20-15 win over Ndlambe Tigers in their EPRU SEDRU Regional Rugby League played in Port Alfred on Saturday. The visitors enjoyed a 12-3 lead at the break.

The win moved Klipfontein up to second position on the overall log, four points behind log leaders St Mark’s of Alicedale. The second-round fixture saw Klipfontein needing to work hard for their win after crashing to the Tigers in the first round at home.

Thembi Mangwana (Prop) of Klipfontein scored a try within 10 minutes of the first half from structured rugby, converted by John Hutchinson, taking Klipfontein into a 7-0 lead. Both teams put up hard and solid defence, but United dominated most scrums within the half, putting fly half Dylan Stone on the front foot with a back line move leading to another try for United with 10 minutes to spare in the first half, scored by Dylan Stone. The visitors led 12-0. Klipfontein then won a penalty from an excellent scrum. Dyllan Stone converted, making it 15-0.

Tigers won the ball from the kick-off and went on the front foot leading to a try by powerful eighth man Roger Faku just before the half ended, making it 15-5 to United at halftime.

The second half kicked off with Klipfontein United securing the ball and putting up a few phases leading to a knock-on. A scrum was awarded to Tigers, who then kept possession. A few penalties led to a score by prop Ayanda Sineli from a tap-and-go, making the score 10-15. Defensive work from Klipfontein forced a turnover, and after a few phases, Riwaydon Cannon (Lock) scored the final try for Klipfontein, making it 20-15, securing the win for his side.

KLIPFONTEIN POINTS:

TRIES: Dyllan Stone, Tembi Mangwana and Ruwaydon Cannon

CONVERSION: John Hutchinson

PENALTY: Dyllan Stone

TIGERS POINTS:

TRIES: Roger Faku, Ayanda Sineli

PENALTY: Olwethu Sawula

CONVERSION: Olwethu Sawula

The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match was the captain and powerhouse of Tigers, Roger Faku. Faku was again their outstanding player, as he has been week in and week out; strong with ball in hand, a rock-solid cohesive defender and gaining metres every time he touched the ball. He also scored a bulldozing try and brilliantly led his side from the front.

LATEST SEDRU LOG:

St Marks Alicedale – 45 (11) Klipfontein – 41 (11) Old Collegians – 38 (11) Kowie United – 34 (11) Rhodes – 29 (6) Rosebuds United – 20 (11) Ndlambe Tigers – 12 (9) Swallows 10 (11) Wanderers – 0 (11)

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES: