The importance of boundaries

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

Boundaries are essential to set but can often be challenging to maintain. What is a boundary? A boundary is a limit or a space between you and another person. It is essential to set this to protect yourself and allow the other person to be aware of their limitations when engaging with you.

When healthy boundaries are in place, this is good for your mental and emotional health, helps you to maintain autonomy, develop your identity, avoid burnout, and influence other people’s behaviour.

When a person has poor boundaries, it means that in their relationships, they may have resentment, anger, and burnout.

Examples of boundaries:

Physical boundaries, e.g., telling someone they cannot come into your physical space

Sexual boundaries, e.g., telling someone they cannot sexually be with you

Emotional or mental boundaries, e.g., telling someone that what they have said has upset you

Reasons boundaries are difficult to maintain:

We have access to each other 24/7 on social media.

Fear of missing out on events or situations

Not being able to say no and saying yes to everything

You are a perfectionist and do not want to let anyone down

Social conditioning to believe that our value is defined by how much we do for other people

We have been brought up to believe that saying yes to everything is how we become successful

You have low self-esteem

You do not like to upset other people

How to start setting better boundaries:

Start with small boundaries, such as saying no to a friend

Be consistent

Create a priority list and stick to that

Do things because they make you feel good

Say no to things that make you feel uncomfortable

Be direct and firm

Don’t apologize for your boundary

Don’t make it personal

Understand why you need the boundary

Practising having boundaries is super important. Make sure you set some healthy boundaries from now on!