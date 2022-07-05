Vehicle dealership drives Winter Warmers initiative

By STAFF REPORTER

For winter, Makhanda’s Kelston Isuzu is collecting warm clothing and blankets for the Home of Joy, which looks after homeless children ranging from newborn babies to students.

Sales manager Duifie Nieuwoudt appealed to residents to donate clothes and blankets to the Winter Warmers initiative by dropping them off at their premises in Hill Street.

From there, the items will be distributed to the Home of Joy, Nieuwoudt said.

The Makhanda haven is run by Nomalungelo Margaret Ngcangca, fondly known as ‘Mama Margaret’. She provides food and shelter for 33 people at her home in Joza and relies on the help of others to make them as comfortable as possible.

Nieuwoudt said they would accept anything as long as it would provide warmth.

“We feel for those who may have a hard time during the winters in Makhanda because it does get very cold at this time,” he said.

“While we plan to support Home of Joy and ‘Mama Margaret’, we also aim to help other shelters if we receive enough donations.”

“We have previously assisted with food collections for the ACE Foundation, which supports healthcare in local and rural communities and the ACVV old-age home in Makhanda.