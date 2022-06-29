Trending
Cue Media
ARTS & LIFE

Free & unbound

Rod AmnerBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
The youthful energy and inspired choreography of the Jozi Youth Dance Company took away the collective breath of audiences at the Sundowner concert at the Monument on Tuesday. The Randburg-based company offers up-and-coming dancers a platform to showcase their talents. Photo and caption: Steven Lang

The free, daily 5 pm Sundowner Concerts at the Monument are as popular as ever. They offer a kaleidoscope of entertainment, including artists and performers doing short teasers of their shows. Come early to secure a good viewing spot.

Also free are the many main and fringe exhibitions and galleries located at the Monument and across town.

A number of shows are presented as public art and engagements so look out for these on the programme and when you’re out and about.

Browse crafts and see the buskers at the Village Green; there are dozens of stalls and a great vibe!

Or take a walk through Makhanda and check out the street art, many historical sites, donkeys and potholes.

The Jozi Youth Dance Company performing at the Monument Sundowner Concert on Tuesday 28 June. Photos: Steven Lang

Related Posts

Leave A Reply