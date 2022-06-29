Free & unbound

The free, daily 5 pm Sundowner Concerts at the Monument are as popular as ever. They offer a kaleidoscope of entertainment, including artists and performers doing short teasers of their shows. Come early to secure a good viewing spot.

Also free are the many main and fringe exhibitions and galleries located at the Monument and across town.

A number of shows are presented as public art and engagements so look out for these on the programme and when you’re out and about.

Browse crafts and see the buskers at the Village Green; there are dozens of stalls and a great vibe!

Or take a walk through Makhanda and check out the street art, many historical sites, donkeys and potholes.