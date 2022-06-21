Meet some of Makhanda’s most dangerous residents

Chad Keates, a Herpetologist in the Wetland Ecology Lab at Rhodes University, will present an illustrated lecture:

Dangerous snakes, scorpions and spiders in Grahamstown



Where: Eden Grove Blue Lecture Theatre

When: Thursday 23rd June

Time: 7.30 pm

Chad will bring specimens along for us to see and discuss.

Well known for his talks and outings on reptiles and amphibians, Keates now expands his interests to talk about all those dangerous animals lurking in our city’s dark corners.

With the late Dr Bill Branch, Keates presented the chapter on amphibians and reptiles in the new Guide to the Natural and Cultural History of Grahamstown/Makhanda. Bring your copy for him to sign or buy a copy at the meeting – only R300.

Drinks and Eats will be available after the lecture.