Black Stars and Golden Eagles edge ahead

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Makana LFA First Division title contenders are slowly raising their hands. Most of the teams have reached the four-game mark. They are now starting to find their feet and are already weighing their chances.

On Saturday, Jacaranda Academy suffered another loss at the hands of Sophia Young Stars 1-3, while Black Stars defeated Young Ones with the same score. Young Stars beat African Spears 3-1 as well.

In stream B, Golden Eagles defeated Rieby United 3-2, Golden Brothers thrashed Rising Stars 10-2, and Eagles beat Leicester City 6-2.

On Sunday in stream A, struggling Maru Academy held the in-form Black Stars into a one-all draw while Jacaranda Academy redeemed themselves with a 3-2 victory over Santos. African Spears returned strongly from their Saturday defeat to put five past Young Ones.

In stream B, Golden Eagles defeated Leicester city with four unanswered goals while Vukani Anchors narrowly saw off Eagles 3-2.

According to Makana LFA competitions officer Akona Heshu, the league will take a break due to the National Arts Festival and will resume on 10 July. Black Stars are currently on top of stream A with 10 points after five games, while Golden Eagles lead stream B with nine points after four games.