Stars put eight tries past Kwaru

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Trying Stars opened their second round of the EPRU Grand Challenge Competition with a dominant 49-17 bonus-point win over KWARU in Gheberha on Saturday. The Alex side was also 20-3 in front at halftime.

The Group C encounter was vital – Stars needed to register that all-important bonus point going into the second round of the competition. Park are the log leaders, and it is now a matter of accumulating bonus point wins for the chasing pack to topple Park at the top of the log. The Alexandria outfit came out the hungrier side and meant business from the kick-off. Stars ran in eight tries in the end and came home with a full bag of five points.

The Red Train dominated both in the scrums and lineouts, with their hardworking forwards laying a perfect foundation for their speedy backs to attack fearlessly. The interplay between the forwards was outstanding, and they complemented each other brilliantly. The visitors ran confidently, with the home side making too many missed defensive tackles. Stars scored three first-half tries to ensure a healthy 20-3 lead at the break.

Stars scored their bonus point try shortly after halftime and a further four tries as the floodgates opened. KWARU scored consolation tries, but it was one-way traffic until the final whistle.

Final Score: Trying Stars 49-17 KWARU

Trying Starts coach Sheldrid Cannon complimented his hardworking forwards, who dominated affairs upfront. “Our attack from lineouts was brilliant. Scrums were solid, but the attack from scrums could improve. Our one-on-one defence was also good but could improve as a collective. Our scrumhalf and flyhalf kept us on the front foot with their clever tactical kicking. The whole forward pack should be praised for keeping us on the front foot throughout the game. We also need to improve certain aspects, and our focus is now on getting maximum points against Born Fighters at home,” he said.

Dicanio King was the Grocott’s Mail Sports Man of the Match as he enjoyed a big game. King was all over the Park and had an outstanding game for the winning side. Brilliant on attack and defence.

TRYING STARS POINTS SCORERS:

TRIES: Luqmaan Mallick (x2), Brendan Coetzer, Alwyn Muller, Selwyn King, Dicanio King, Gershin Hutchinson, Ambrose Cannon

COVERSIONS: Brendon Coetzer (x3)

PENALTY: Coetzer