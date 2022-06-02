A plea to citizens from Makana Revive

Dear citizens,

The past two years have been challenging to say the least. The pandemic has been deeply felt by both business concerns and individuals alike. The Makana District is experiencing a slight surge in numbers, but there has been a slow return to the new norm.

This being said, we are engaging with concerned citizens to embark on freshly renewed concepts and programs to take the improvement of our city to new levels.

We will be creating a small cleanup crew to clean street curbs, pavements, storm drains, etc.

We have identified the need for more dustbins in the regions not limited to Bathurst Street, High Street and surrounds. We want to introduce pallet planters on pavements with hardy water-efficient plants.

We will also continue to fix potholes where possible.

In the past, we relied on small contributions from various donors, and as much as it has been deeply appreciated, it has not been sustainable enough for our goals. Therefore, we will introduce a monthly pledge system to which we will send invoices to our contributors, thereby creating a more efficient way of collecting funds.

Our Section 18 tax status application allowing a full tax deduction for contributions has been delayed; however, the invoices issued will assist with this issue.

If you haven’t already done so, please consider making a regular contribution to Makana Revive. It will be money judiciously spent. We will be circulating a pledge form should you wish to contribute. Please do not hesitate to share our correspondence or provide referrals to add to our circulation.

We appreciate all of the support we receive from our residents and business community.

Warm wishes,

Lisa Gaybba, administrator, Makana Revive Trust

Email: makanarevive@itsnet.co.za or 084 740 6676

Website: https://makana-revive.org.za